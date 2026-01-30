12-Year-Old Girl Sold To Elderly Man, Police Arrest Three In Dir

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Upper Dir district police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carried out a successful operation and safely recovered a minor girl who had been sold within the jurisdiction of Wari Police Station. Three suspects involved in the incident have also been arrested.

According to the police, information was received from the Karodara area of Wari that a young girl had been sold.

Taking strict notice of the incident, Regional Police Officer Malakand Syed Fida Hassan Shah and District Police Officer Upper Dir Aslam Nawaz issued immediate orders for action.

On the instructions of the DPO Upper Dir, a special investigation team was formed comprising SP Investigation Muhammad Ilyas, SDPO Wari Shehanshah Khan, and SHO Wari Police Station Taj Muhammad Khan.

Also Read: Deadly Curve Claims Six Lives in Mohmand District Crash

During the investigation, it was revealed that the 12 to 13-year-old girl had been sold to a 60 to 65-year-old man for five hundred thousand rupees.

Using modern investigative methods, police safely recovered the minor girl.

Police stated that during the operation, three suspects - Yousaf Khan, Maqsood Ahmad, and Murtaza - were arrested.

Further investigation is underway to bring any other individuals involved in this heinous crime to justice.