Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline 2025: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight B. Braun Melsungen, Beckman Coulter (Danaher), Baxter

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis pipeline constitutes 15+ key companies continuously working towards developing 18+ Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market.

The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Some of the key takeaways from the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis companies working in the treatment market are Dimerix Bioscience, Travere Therapeutics, Walden Biosciences, ZyVersa Therapeutics, Sanofi, and others, are developing therapies for the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis treatment



Emerging Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- DMX-200, Sparsentan, WAL0921, VAR 200-01, Brivekimig, and other s are expected to have a significant impact on the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market in the coming years.

In January 2026, Travere Therapeutics' effort to secure an expanded approval for Filspari in treating focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) carries significant stakes, with the U.S. market alone projected at a $2 billion peak sales opportunity, according to Leerink Partners. The San Diego-based rare disease company recently announced, however, that the FDA has delayed its decision on Filspari for FSGS by three months, now expected by April 13.

In November 2025, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTX) announced new findings from the Phase 3 DUPLEX Study showing that patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) treated with FILSPARI® (sparsentan) were significantly more likely to achieve proteinuria levels below 0.7 g/g compared to those treated with the highest approved dose of irbesartan. Reaching this proteinuria threshold was associated with a lower risk of progressing to kidney failure. The results were shared in a late-breaking poster presentation at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025 in Houston.

In June 2025, The DUPLEX trial (NCT03493685) found that the dual endothelin-angiotensin receptor antagonist sparsentan led to a sustained decrease in proteinuria in patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

In May 2025, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeking traditional approval for FILSPARI (sparsentan) to treat focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

In April 2025, Dimerix Limited and Amicus Therapeutics announced they have signed an exclusive licensing agreement for the U.S. commercialization of Dimerix's Phase III drug candidate DMX-200 for all indications, including FSGS. Dimerix will retain all rights to commercialize DMX-200 in territories outside those covered by the exclusive U.S. license In January 2025, Dimerix entered into an exclusive development and licensing agreement with Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries Pty Ltd in Japan for the development and commercialization of its ACTION3 Phase III drug candidate, DMX-200, aimed at treating focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) kidney disease.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Overview

The hallmark of focal and segmental obliteration of glomerular capillary tufts inside enlarged matrix is known as focal segmental glomerular sclerosis (FSGS). FSGS is categorized based on the location and nature of the sclerotic lesion into collapsing, tip, cellular, perihilar, and not otherwise defined forms.

Explore the latest Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis pipeline insights 2025, including emerging therapies, clinical trials, and market opportunities. Stay ahead in Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Clinical Trials

Emerging Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Research programme Oligonucleotides: Ceptur Therapeutics

EG-102: Evergreen Therapeutics

D4-101-02: Delta4

OCX-063: Certa Therapeutics

BI764198: Boehringer Ingelheim

R3R 01: River 3 Renal Corp

DMX-200: Dimerix Bioscience Sparsentan: Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Route of Administration

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Intramuscular

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Molecule Type

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody Peptide

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Assessment by Product Type

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis By Stage and Product Type

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Assessment by Route of Administration

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis By Stage and Route of Administration

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Assessment by Molecule Type Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Report covers around 18+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis product details are provided in the report. Download the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis therapies

Some of the key companies in the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis are - B. Braun Melsungen AG, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher), Baxter International Inc., ChemoCentryx Inc., Complexa Inc., Dimerix Ltd, Medtronic PLC, Pfizer Inc., Retrophin Inc., Variant Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Analysis:

The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Treatment.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis drugs and therapies

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Market Drivers

Surge of interest in developing new therapies for FSGS, renaissance in clinical research in nephrology are some of the important factors that are fueling the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Market Barriers

However, the etiology and pathogenesis of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis are very complex, high cost associated with the disease and other factors are creating obstacles in the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market growth.

Scope of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Companies: Dimerix Bioscience, Travere Therapeutics, Walden Biosciences, ZyVersa Therapeutics, Sanofi, and others

Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapies: DMX-200, Sparsentan, WAL0921, VAR 200-01, Brivekimig, and others

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapeutic Assessment: Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis current marketed and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis emerging therapies Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Dynamics: Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market drivers and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Report Introduction

2. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Executive Summary

3. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Overview

4. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Preclinical Stage Products

10. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapeutics Assessment

11. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Key Companies

14. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Key Products

15. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Unmet Needs

16. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.