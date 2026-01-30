TRREB Media Advisory: Market Outlook And Year In Review Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend TRREB's highly anticipated 2026 Market Outlook and Year in Review event on

Hear industry experts weigh in on TRREB's housing outlook on average prices and sales, plus the latest polling results on buying and selling intentions, new research on the growing impact of population growth and migration on housing supply and affordability across the region, and more.

WHAT: TRREB's Market Outlook and Year in Review Event

WHEN: Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Parkview Manor – 55 Barber Greene Road, #1, Toronto, ON M3C 2A1 (map )

RSVP VIA EMAIL TO: ...

AGENDA:

9:30 a.m. Registration Begins

10:00 a.m. Event Starts and Opening Remarks from Daniel Steinfeld, TRREB President

10:05 a.m. Outlook and Consumer Intentions Presentation from Jason Mercer, TRREB Chief Market Analyst and Sean Simpson, Ipsos Senior Vice President

10:35 a.m. Panel Discussion

11:00 a.m. Fireside chat with John DiMichele, TRREB CEO and the Hon. Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

11:30 a.m. Closing Remarks

11:45 a.m. Event Concludes & Media Q&A begins with John DiMichele, TRREB CEO, Daniel Steinfeld, TRREB President, Jason Mercer, TRREB Chief Market Analyst and Sean Simpson, Ipsos Senior Vice President (Front Entrance)

THIS IS A CLOSED EVENT AND IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada's largest real estate board with 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.