Constructafrica Announces Appointment Of Tadiwanashe Taimu To Its Advisory Board

ConstructAfrica ( ) is delighted to announce the appointment of Tadiwanashe Taimu to the ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board (CIAB) as the Board's Youth Representative.

Tadiwa is a highly accomplished construction project manager and emerging industry leader with experience spanning large-scale, mixed-use, and infrastructure-led developments across public and private sectors. She brings strong expertise in project coordination, cost and scope alignment, and multidisciplinary stakeholder engagement throughout the project lifecycle. Her work across hospitality, commercial, residential, and retail sectors reflect a holistic understanding of the built environment and its role in sustainable development.

Dr. Ogunshakin OBE, chair of the Advisory Board, said,“I am delighted to welcome Tadiwanashe on board as a member of the ConstructAfrica) Industry Advisory Board (CIAB). Her energy, passion, insightful and innovative perspective on how best to engender capacity building and sustainable development within the African construction industry sector would be invaluable to the Board. The CIAB is keen to ensure the youth of tomorrow across the African continent are fully engaged in the future direction of CA activities. We are looking forward to Taimu's contributions as we progress with the rollout of the CA strategic plan, Ambassador programme, and youth stakeholders' engagement over the coming years.

In addition to her professional practice, Tadiwa has held prominent leadership roles within the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), including service as the Tomorrow's Leaders Representative for Sub-Saharan Africa and as a member of the CIOB Member Engagement Committee. In these capacities, she has contributed to governance initiatives, regional capacity building, and the advancement of emerging professionals in the construction industry.

“We are honoured to welcome Tadiwa to the ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board,” said Dr. Segun, Founder and Publisher of ConstructAfrica.“Her insight, technical expertise, and commitment to nurturing the next generation of construction professionals will be invaluable as we deepen our engagement across Africa's built environment. Tadiwa's perspective as a dynamic, emerging leader will help ensure that the Board reflects the diversity of voices shaping the future of infrastructure and development.”

Tadiwa's appointment reflects ConstructAfrica's commitment to advancing thought leadership, strategic insight, and actionable intelligence across Africa's construction and infrastructure landscape. As the youngest member of the CIAB, she brings a future-focused perspective that will inform the Board's work in strengthening industry capability, shaping informed dialogue, and supporting the next phase of sector transformation.

Commenting on her appointment, Tadiwa said,“I am deeply honoured to join the ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board and grateful for the opportunity to contribute at such a pivotal time for Africa's built environment. My journey in the industry has reinforced the importance of integrity, accountability, and collaboration rooted in the African principle of Ubuntu - the understanding that progress is strongest when it is collective and inclusive. I look forward to contributing a youth-informed, future-focused perspective while supporting ConstructAfrica's mission to strengthen transparency, capability, and long-term value creation across Africa's construction and infrastructure sectors.”

ConstructAfrica looks forward to Tadiwa's contributions to the CIAB as it continues to enhance data-driven decision-making, support strategic partnerships, and provide critical market intelligence to stakeholders across Africa's infrastructure and construction sectors.

About ConstructAfrica:

ConstructAfrica is a data-driven platform dedicated to enhancing transparency, efficiency, and collaboration across the African construction and infrastructure ecosystem. By integrating project data with market insights, ConstructAfrica supports investors, developers, governments, and industry stakeholders in making more informed decisions that accelerate sustainable development across the continent.