AS Tallinna Vesi Will Hold An Investor Conference Webinar To Introduce The Results For The 4Th Quarter Of 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the 4quarter and 12 months of 2025.

The webinar is scheduled for 6 February at 11:00 am (EET) and will be held in English. The webinar will be hosted by Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer, and Taavi Gröön, Chief Financial Officer.

The questions will be answered by Aleksandr Timofejev and Taavi Gröön after the presentation. We encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar takes place, by 9:00 am (EET) on 6 February at the latest, to .... Questions can also be asked during the webinar.

To join the webinar, please register via following link.

The registration will be open until 6 February at 9:00 am (EET). You will receive a link to the webinar.

The webinar will be recorded and made available online for everyone on the company's website at and on AS Tallinna Vesi YouTube account.

Taavi Gröön

Chief Financial Officer

AS Tallinna Vesi

