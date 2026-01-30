Nordvpn's Threat Protection Protm Ranks Fourth In An Independent Anti-Phishing Test

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Threat Protection ProTM achieves 92% detection rate with zero false positives

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AV-Comparatives, a leading independent organisation in cybersecurity evaluation, has released its 2026 Anti-Phishing Comparative Test results. The test, which took place from January 7 to January 19, 2026, assessed the phishing detection capabilities of antivirus products, browsers, and VPNs by using a total of 250 phishing URLs.

The cybersecurity feature Threat Protection ProTM, included in the leading VPN application NordVPN, has demonstrated strong results with a 92% detection of phishing websites and placed fourth among tested products in the independent test conducted by AV-Comparatives.

“Our goal is to make advanced cybersecurity accessible to everyone. Phishing attacks are becoming more sophisticated, often deceiving even cautious users with convincing replicas of trusted websites,” says Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN.“These test results show that everyday users can rely on Threat Protection ProTM to help against such threats.”

In June 2024, NordVPN became the first VPN service provider to be approved by AV-Comparatives for anti-phishing protection. To earn the AV-Comparatives anti-phishing protection badge, at least 85% of the phishing URLs used must be detected and blocked without causing any false alarms with legitimate online banking and related sites.

How to recognize phishing websites and protect yourself

While Threat Protection ProTM is a powerful safeguard, phishing attacks are always evolving. Practicing good cyber hygiene is just as important.

Verify the URL. Always check the URL in your browser's address bar. Look for variations in the domain name that might indicate it's a fake site. Did it send you to a subpage, even though you should be on the homepage? Does it have a suspicious prefix?

Read the text carefully. If you have even the slightest suspicion, go over the email or message once more. Was it unsolicited? Is it urging you to do something, trying to induce panic? Does it have any typos or other mistakes?

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA). 2FA adds an extra layer of security by requiring an additional authentication step, like a one-time code sent to your phone, before you can log in. Even if a hacker gets your password, they won't be able to access your account without this second factor. Check the website's protocol. Ensure that the website you're on uses the HTTPS protocol. Legitimate websites prioritize security and will have a padlock icon in the address bar, but a website with a spoofed URL might only use HTTP.

NordVPN's Threat Protection ProTM is available with every subscription, helping users browse more securely every day. More information:



ABOUT AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an ISO-certified, globally recognised authority in independent cybersecurity testing. The organisation conducts scientifically grounded assessments of antivirus and internet security products, providing transparent and comprehensive data for consumers, enterprises, and industry professionals worldwide.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world's most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to enhance online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN's key features is Threat Protection ProTM, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. Known for its user-friendly design, NordVPN offers some of the best prices on the market and covers 178 locations across 129 countries worldwide. For more information, visit nordvpn.

