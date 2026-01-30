Kolkata Warehouse Fire Mishap: Centre Announces Ex-Gratia For Victims' Families

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 30 (IANS) The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), on Friday, had announced a financial compensation of Rs 2,00,000 for the families of each of the victims killed in the devastating fire at Anandapur in West Bengal's Kolkata.

As of now, the death toll has risen to 25, and with several being reportedly missing, there is apprehension that the final toll might increase.

The financial compensation will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF)

"The recent fire mishap in West Bengal's Anandapur is very tragic and saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," a statement issued from PMO said and posted on its official X account.

Earlier, the West Bengal government had announced a compensation of Rs 10,00,000 for each of the victims' families.

On Friday afternoon, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, led a protest march in the Anandapur area, accusing the Trinamool Congress-led state government of deliberate negligence.

He also accused the state government of deliberately not touching the owner of "Wow Momo", at whose factory-cum-warehouse the fire mishap took place, since the owner accompanied the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her foreign visit in the past.

Although the police, on Friday, arrested the manager and deputy manager of the ill-fated factory-cum-warehouse, LoP Adhikari described it as a mere eyewash.

On Friday, the West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose also visited the accident site, and he also alleged administrative negligence as one of the reasons behind the mishap.

"There was a need to ensure fire safety as per the law. There should have been fire alarms, fire extinguishing systems, and quick exits in case of fire mishap. But there were shortcomings in all these areas. This incident is the result of human error. As the Governor, I will issue an advisory very soon. Such incidents cannot be allowed to happen again in West Bengal. Everyone's eyes and ears must be kept open. I am not blaming anyone. But if there was no fault in the administration, such incidents could not have happened," the Governor said.