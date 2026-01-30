Fulham Sign Norway Winger Oscar Bobb From Man City

MENAFN - IANS) London, Jan 30 (IANS) Fulham have completed the signing of Norway winger Oscar Bobb from Manchester City for a reported fee of £27 million, with the 22-year-old committing to a five-and-a-half-year contract at Craven Cottage.

Bobb will wear the number 14 shirt at Fulham and becomes one of Marco Silva's key attacking additions as the west London club continues its push for European qualification.

“It feels great to be here. I had a great day meeting everyone, and I'm very excited,” Bobb said after completing the move, as quoted by the Fulham official website.

The winger revealed he sought advice from Fulham midfielder and Norway team-mate Sander Berge before agreeing to the transfer.

“I spoke to Sander, my good friend, and I spoke to the manager, and he explained what the system's like, how the lads are, and how the club is. He seemed lovely, so it was an easy decision,” Bobb added.

Bobb departs from Man City after making 61 senior appearances for the team, scoring 13 goals, and providing 27 assists across all competitions. However, his opportunities diminished following the January arrival of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, which saw Bobb slip down the attacking pecking order.

The Norwegian featured 15 times for City this season but failed to find the net, with his last appearance coming on December 17 against Brentford in the Carabao Cup, where he was forced off injured inside the opening 20 minutes.

Bobb had also attracted interest from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, but Fulham moved swiftly to secure his signature. He reunites with Berge at Craven Cottage after featuring six times for Norway this year and playing a role in their qualification for this summer's World Cup.

Fulham arrive at the signing in strong form, having lost just one of their last seven Premier League matches under Silva. They currently sit seventh in the table following a 2-1 victory over Brighton on Saturday, with Bobb expected to bolster their attacking options during the second half of the campaign.