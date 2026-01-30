Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistani Foreign Minister, Iranian Counterpart Discuss Regional Developments

2026-01-30 09:07:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed regional developments in a telephone call today with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

According to Associated Press of Pakistan, Dar expressed his concern about the evolving regional situation, emphasizing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable way forward.

