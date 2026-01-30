Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thousands Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

2026-01-30 09:06:53
Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra)-- Tens of thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, amidst stringent measures imposed by Israeli occupation forces on worshipers entering the site.
The Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem stated that some 70,000 people performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to Palestinian media agencies.
Israeli occupation troops were widely dispersed across Jerusalem's streets, at military checkpoints, and in the vicinity of the Old City and the Al-Aqsa Mosque site.

Jordan News Agency

