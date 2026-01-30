Thousands Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra)-- Tens of thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, amidst stringent measures imposed by Israeli occupation forces on worshipers entering the site.The Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem stated that some 70,000 people performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to Palestinian media agencies.Israeli occupation troops were widely dispersed across Jerusalem's streets, at military checkpoints, and in the vicinity of the Old City and the Al-Aqsa Mosque site.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.