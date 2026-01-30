Azerbaijan's Economic Council Digs Deep Into Strategic Issues At Meeting (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Chairman of the Economic Council of Azerbaijan, held a meeting and discussed a wide range of actual issues on January 30, the statement of the Cabinet of Ministers says, Trend reports.

The meeting thoroughly addressed the tasks outlined in the extensive interview given by President Ilham Aliyev to local TV channels on January 5, 2026. It also examined the socio-economic development indicators for 2025, the Economic Council's Action Plan for 2026, and the "Socio-economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026." Additionally, the meeting reviewed the report on the monitoring and evaluation results of the "First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for 2025, the presentation by the "Working Group on Reforms to Eliminate Barriers to Entrepreneurship and Improve the Business Environment," the Activity Report for 2025, and the Action Plan for 2026 from the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, alongside other pertinent issues.

Reports on the agenda's key issues were presented by Natig Amirov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, and Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication. In addition, members of the Economic Council, along with Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov, contributed remarks on the matters discussed during the meeting.

The session concluded with decisions made in consideration of the perspectives and proposals put forward by the Economic Council members, followed by directives issued to the relevant authorities.