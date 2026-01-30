Court Sets UAH 10M Bail For Former Head Of State Border Guard Service Deineko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

“The investigating judge of the HACC applied preventive measures to both former and current top officials of the State Border Guard Service, who were exposed for systematically receiving illicit benefits to facilitate unhindered border crossings. The court partially satisfied the motion and applied UAH 10 million bail for the former Head of the SBGS. For the head of a border checkpoint division, the bail was set at UAH 2 million,” the statement reads.

Both suspects have been assigned the following procedural obligations, including:



appearing before the investigator, prosecutor, and court upon request;

not leaving the territory of Ukraine without permission from the investigator, prosecutor, or court;

informing the investigator, prosecutor, and court of any change of residence or workplace;

refraining from communicating with suspects, witnesses, or any other persons regarding the circumstances of the case; leaving their passports and other documents granting the right to exit and enter Ukraine in the custody of the relevant state authorities.

The obligations are effective until March 30, 2026.

State Border Guard Service refutes reports thatresigned from military service

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 22, former SBGS head Serhii Deineko was officially notified of suspicion by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and NABU exposed top officials of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine for systematic bribery.

Illustrative photo