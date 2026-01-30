Ray Brescia
- Associate Dean for Research and Intellectual Life, Albany Law School
Ray Brescia is the Associate Dean for Research and Intellectual Life at Albany Law School and the author of Lawyer Nation: The Past, Present, and Future of the American Legal Profession and The Private Is Political: Identity and Democracy in the Age of Surveillance Capitalism. He is an expert on legal ethics and civil procedure, was the Associate Director of the Urban Justice Center in New York City, and served as law clerk to the Hon. Constance Baker Motley, former U.S. District Court Judge in the Southern District of New York.Experience
- –present Ray Brescia is the Associate Dean for Research and Intellectual Life at Albany Law School., Albany Law School
- 1992 Yale Law School, Juris Doctor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment