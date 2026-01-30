Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-30 09:05:26
  • Associate Dean for Research and Intellectual Life, Albany Law School
Ray Brescia is the Associate Dean for Research and Intellectual Life at Albany Law School and the author of Lawyer Nation: The Past, Present, and Future of the American Legal Profession and The Private Is Political: Identity and Democracy in the Age of Surveillance Capitalism. He is an expert on legal ethics and civil procedure, was the Associate Director of the Urban Justice Center in New York City, and served as law clerk to the Hon. Constance Baker Motley, former U.S. District Court Judge in the Southern District of New York.

  • –present Ray Brescia is the Associate Dean for Research and Intellectual Life at Albany Law School., Albany Law School
  • 1992 Yale Law School, Juris Doctor

