Phosphoramidite Market Size To Reach USD 2.45 Billion By 2034, Driven By DNA Synthesis And Gene Therapy Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global phosphoramidite market size was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 2.45 billion by 2034, rising at a 7.4% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.
Ottawa, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global phosphoramidite market size
Key Takeaways
North America accounted for the largest share of the phosphoramidite market in 2024. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years. By type, the DNA phosphoramidites segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. By type, the RNA phosphoramidites segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By application, the drug discovery & development segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
What is Phosphoramidite? Phosphoramidite is a chemically activated phosphorus-containing compound widely used in solid-phase synthesis of oligonucleotides rising demand for synthetic DNA gene therapies growing investment in life sciences
The key drivers in the market include the increasing use of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics and the rising demand for synthetic DNA and RNA in genomics, diagnostics, and research applications. Growth in mRNA vaccine gene therapy development, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D investments
What are the Ongoing Trends in the Phosphoramidite Market?
In February 2025, Agilent announced a USD 725 million investment to significantly expand its nucleic acid manufacturing capacity. The expansion targets siRNA, antisense oligonucleotides, and CRISPR guide RNAs, with full GMP-compliant operations expected to be operational by 2026. In November 2024, Maravai LifeSciences announced plans to acquire Officinae Bio's DNA/RNA division, enhancing its mRNA production capabilities and integrating AI-driven processes. The acquisition is expected to be completed by early 2025, strengthening the company's nucleic acid manufacturing portfolio.
What is the Emerging Challenge in the Phosphoramidite Market?
The emerging challenge in the market is the high cost and complexity of production processes. Strict regulatory requirements, supply chain constraints, and the demand for ultra-pure reagents for therapeutic and research applications further limit scalability and pose obstacles to market expansion.
Regional Analysis
What Made North America Dominant in the Phosphoramidite Market in 2024? North America dominated the market in 2024 due to its well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors
For Instance,
In March 2025, the clinical trial landscape for oligonucleotide-based therapies is highly active, with nearly 300 registered studies involving more than 75,000 patients. This highlights the strong momentum in developing and evaluating nucleic acid–based treatments across multiple disease areas.
In the U.S., the phosphoramidite market is advancing as pharmaceutical and biotechnology research expands, increasing demand for high-purity reagents used in DNA and RNA synthesis for diagnostics and therapeutic development. Strong research infrastructure and advanced commercial production support broader adoption in molecular biology and genetic engineering applications.
How did the Asia Pacific Expand at the Fastest Pace in the Market?
Asia Pacific expanded at the fastest pace in the phosphoramidite market due to rapid growth in biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing, rising investment in nucleic acid research, and increasing adoption of oligonucleotide-based therapies. Improving healthcare infrastructure, supportive government initiatives, and expanding clinical trial activity further accelerated market growth. Additionally, the region's cost-efficient production capabilities and growing presence of contract manufacturing organizations strengthened its rapid market expansion.
In China, rapid growth in biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D is driving rising phosphoramidite use, particularly for oligonucleotide synthesis in gene therapy and diagnostic development. Government investment in life sciences and expanding manufacturing capacity are strengthening market capabilities and fueling sustained demand across research and commercial sectors.
Segmental Insights
By Type Analysis
How did the DNA Phosphoramidites Segment Dominate the Market in 2024? The DNA phosphoramidites segment registered dominance in the phosphoramidite market in 2025 due to their widespread use in synthetic DNA production for research, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications. High demand from genomics, PCR, sequencing The RNA phosphoramidites segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapid expansion of RNA-based therapeutics, including mRNA vaccines, siRNA, and antisense oligonucleotides. Increasing research in gene silencing and RNA interference, rising clinical trials activity
By Application Insights
Why Drug Discovery & Development Segment Dominated the Phosphoramidite Market? The drug discovery & development segment dominated the phosphoramidite market in 2024 due to the extensive use of phosphoramidites in synthesizing oligonucleotides for therapeutic research. Growing focus on nucleic acid-based drugs, expanding clinical pipelines, and rising R&D investments are expected to drive the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements, increased precision medicine efforts
By End-Use Analysis
How did the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?
The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the phosphoramidite market in 2024 due to high demand for phosphoramidities in drug discovery, clinical research, and commercial production of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Strong R&D investments, expanding pipelines of nucleic acid- based drugs, and advanced manufacturing capabilities are expected to drive the fastest period. Growing adoption of gene therapies, mRNA technologies, and precision medicine further supports rapid segment growth.
What are the Recent Developments in the Phosphoramidite Market?
In August 2025, the 4th Annual Oligonucleotide Analytical Development and CMC Summit is scheduled to be held, bringing together industry experts to discuss advanced analytical approaches for improving quality and efficiency in oligonucleotide synthesis. In June 2024, Suven Pharmaceuticals acquired a 67.5% stake in Sapala Organics, an oligonucleotide drug CDMO, for approximately USD 27.5 million. The acquisition strengthened Suven's capabilities in manufacturing phosphoramidites and other oligonucleotide intermediates and positively impacted investor sentiment, reflected in a notable rise in its share price.
Top Companies and Their Offerings to the Market's Growth
| Company
| Product Offerings
| Market Focus
| Key Contributions
| Application Areas
| BOC Sciences
| High-quality phosphoramidites and custom synthesis services for DNA/RNA synthesis
| Research-grade and custom chemistry
| Tailored phosphoramidites, including modified and biotinylated products, to support oligonucleotide workflows.
| Molecular biology, diagnostics, and synthetic biology research
| Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
| Broad portfolio of phosphoramidites, including standard and specialty amidites for oligonucleotide synthesis
| Comprehensive life-sciences reagents
| Large catalog, custom solutions, scalable support from research to manufacturing
| Diagnostics, therapeutic research, genomics
| Merck KGaA
| High-purity phosphoramidites and synthesis reagents
| Global reagent supplier
| Quality, reliability, and regulatory-compliant chemistry supporting research and commercial synthesis
| Pharma R&D, advanced synthesis applications
| Glen Research
| DNA/RNA phosphoramidites, solid supports, and ancillary reagents
| Oligonucleotide synthesis specialist
| Extensive reagent range and support materials for modifications and labeling
| Custom sequence design, research workflows
| LGC Biosearch Technologies
| Oligonucleotide reagents, modified phosphoramidites, and synthesis support
| Molecular biology and diagnostic reagents
| End-to-end oligo chemistry portfolio and technical support for high-throughput synthesis
| Diagnostics, genomics, therapeutic discovery
Phosphoramidite Market Key Players List
BOC Sciences Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck KGaA Glen Research LGC Biosearch Technologies Biosynth BIONEER CORPORATION QIAGEN PolyOrg, Inc
Segments Covered in the Report
By Type
DNA Phosphoramidites RNA Phosphoramidites Labeled Phosphoramidites Modifier Phosphoramidites Others
By Application
Drug Discovery & Development Diagnostics Development Others
End-use
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic & Research Institutes Others
By Region
North America Europe
UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway Asia Pacific
Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand Latin America Middle East & Africa
South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait
