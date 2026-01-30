Phosphoramidite Market Size To Reach USD 2.45 Billion By 2034, Driven By DNA Synthesis And Gene Therapy Research

Ottawa, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global phosphoramidite market size

Key Takeaways



North America accounted for the largest share of the phosphoramidite market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By type, the DNA phosphoramidites segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By type, the RNA phosphoramidites segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the drug discovery & development segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

What is Phosphoramidite?

What are the Key Drivers in the Phosphoramidite Market?

What are the Ongoing Trends in the Phosphoramidite Market?



In February 2025, Agilent announced a USD 725 million investment to significantly expand its nucleic acid manufacturing capacity. The expansion targets siRNA, antisense oligonucleotides, and CRISPR guide RNAs, with full GMP-compliant operations expected to be operational by 2026. In November 2024, Maravai LifeSciences announced plans to acquire Officinae Bio's DNA/RNA division, enhancing its mRNA production capabilities and integrating AI-driven processes. The acquisition is expected to be completed by early 2025, strengthening the company's nucleic acid manufacturing portfolio.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Phosphoramidite Market?

The emerging challenge in the market is the high cost and complexity of production processes. Strict regulatory requirements, supply chain constraints, and the demand for ultra-pure reagents for therapeutic and research applications further limit scalability and pose obstacles to market expansion.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Phosphoramidite Market in 2024?

For Instance,

In March 2025, the clinical trial landscape for oligonucleotide-based therapies is highly active, with nearly 300 registered studies involving more than 75,000 patients. This highlights the strong momentum in developing and evaluating nucleic acid–based treatments across multiple disease areas.



In the U.S., the phosphoramidite market is advancing as pharmaceutical and biotechnology research expands, increasing demand for high-purity reagents used in DNA and RNA synthesis for diagnostics and therapeutic development. Strong research infrastructure and advanced commercial production support broader adoption in molecular biology and genetic engineering applications.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand at the Fastest Pace in the Market?

Asia Pacific expanded at the fastest pace in the phosphoramidite market due to rapid growth in biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing, rising investment in nucleic acid research, and increasing adoption of oligonucleotide-based therapies. Improving healthcare infrastructure, supportive government initiatives, and expanding clinical trial activity further accelerated market growth. Additionally, the region's cost-efficient production capabilities and growing presence of contract manufacturing organizations strengthened its rapid market expansion.

In China, rapid growth in biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D is driving rising phosphoramidite use, particularly for oligonucleotide synthesis in gene therapy and diagnostic development. Government investment in life sciences and expanding manufacturing capacity are strengthening market capabilities and fueling sustained demand across research and commercial sectors.

Segmental Insights

By Type Analysis

How did the DNA Phosphoramidites Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

By Application Insights

Why Drug Discovery & Development Segment Dominated the Phosphoramidite Market?

By End-Use Analysis

How did the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the phosphoramidite market in 2024 due to high demand for phosphoramidities in drug discovery, clinical research, and commercial production of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Strong R&D investments, expanding pipelines of nucleic acid- based drugs, and advanced manufacturing capabilities are expected to drive the fastest period. Growing adoption of gene therapies, mRNA technologies, and precision medicine further supports rapid segment growth.

What are the Recent Developments in the Phosphoramidite Market?



In August 2025, the 4th Annual Oligonucleotide Analytical Development and CMC Summit is scheduled to be held, bringing together industry experts to discuss advanced analytical approaches for improving quality and efficiency in oligonucleotide synthesis. In June 2024, Suven Pharmaceuticals acquired a 67.5% stake in Sapala Organics, an oligonucleotide drug CDMO, for approximately USD 27.5 million. The acquisition strengthened Suven's capabilities in manufacturing phosphoramidites and other oligonucleotide intermediates and positively impacted investor sentiment, reflected in a notable rise in its share price.

Top Companies and Their Offerings to the Market's Growth

Company Product Offerings Market Focus Key Contributions Application Areas BOC Sciences High-quality phosphoramidites and custom synthesis services for DNA/RNA synthesis Research-grade and custom chemistry Tailored phosphoramidites, including modified and biotinylated products, to support oligonucleotide workflows. Molecular biology, diagnostics, and synthetic biology research Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Broad portfolio of phosphoramidites, including standard and specialty amidites for oligonucleotide synthesis Comprehensive life-sciences reagents Large catalog, custom solutions, scalable support from research to manufacturing Diagnostics, therapeutic research, genomics Merck KGaA High-purity phosphoramidites and synthesis reagents Global reagent supplier Quality, reliability, and regulatory-compliant chemistry supporting research and commercial synthesis Pharma R&D, advanced synthesis applications Glen Research DNA/RNA phosphoramidites, solid supports, and ancillary reagents Oligonucleotide synthesis specialist Extensive reagent range and support materials for modifications and labeling Custom sequence design, research workflows LGC Biosearch Technologies Oligonucleotide reagents, modified phosphoramidites, and synthesis support Molecular biology and diagnostic reagents End-to-end oligo chemistry portfolio and technical support for high-throughput synthesis Diagnostics, genomics, therapeutic discovery

Phosphoramidite Market Key Players List



BOC Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Glen Research

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Biosynth

BIONEER CORPORATION

QIAGEN PolyOrg, Inc



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type



DNA Phosphoramidites

RNA Phosphoramidites

Labeled Phosphoramidites

Modifier Phosphoramidites Others



By Application



Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostics Development Others



End-use



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes Others



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Kuwait

