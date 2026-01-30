Dorothy Shi Strengthens NYC Brand Image With Corporate Headshots & Event Photos

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New York City–based photographer Dorothy Shi is elevating the way professionals and companies present themselves with refined corporate headshots and polished corporate event photography tailored to today's competitive, image-driven world.

With years of experience photographing executives, founders, creative leaders, and brands, Dorothy specializes in corporate headshots, branding portraits, and corporate events that balances professionalism with personality. From boardrooms and conferences to holiday parties and client appreciation events, she captures authentic moments that reflect the heart of a company and the people behind it.

“Most people know they need a good headshot or event coverage, but they are nervous about being in front of the camera,” says Dorothy.“My job is to make the process comfortable, guide them through posing, and create images that feel natural, confident, and true to who they are.”

Corporate Headshots for Modern Professionals

Dorothy offers individual and team headshot sessions designed for LinkedIn, websites, speaker bios, press, and investor decks. Sessions can be held in a studio, on location at clients' offices, or as part of larger corporate events and offsites.

Clients appreciate her ability to translate brand messaging into visuals: calm, approachable portraits for client-facing teams; bold, assertive images for leadership; and relaxed, creative looks for agencies and startups.

Each headshot session includes:

* Pre-session guidance on wardrobe and styling

* Expert posing and direction for natural expressions

* Professional lighting suitable for different skin tones

* Light, natural retouching that keeps clients looking like themselves

Corporate Event Photography That Tells a Story

Beyond headshots, Dorothy is in high demand for corporate events across New York City, including:

* Conferences and seminars

* Product launches and brand activations

* Corporate Christmas parties and holiday events

* Award ceremonies and galas

* Client appreciation nights and networking events

* Internal celebrations, team offsites, and retreats

She combines a documentary approach with a strong sense of composition, capturing key moments such as keynote speakers, networking conversations, brand details, sponsor signage, and candid interactions between guests.

“Corporate events are more than just schedules and agendas,” Dorothy explains.“They are where teams connect, clients feel appreciated, and brands come to life. I want my clients to look back at the photos and see the energy and emotion of the day, not just a record of who was in the room.”

Strategic Visual Assets for Marketing and Branding

Dorothy's corporate clients use their images across:

* Websites and landing pages

* LinkedIn and social media campaigns

* Email newsletters and internal communications

* Press releases, media kits, and annual reports

* Recruiting and employer branding materials

By planning each assignment with the client's marketing and communication goals in mind, Dorothy ensures that every gallery delivers content that can be repurposed long after the event is over.

New Year Season and Corporate Photography

2026 is here and Dorothy is opening her calendar for corporate events, seminars and galas in New York City, including new year welcome parties. Companies can also combine event coverage with on-site headshots or small group portraits to maximize their investment.

“New Year events and parties are the perfect time to celebrate your team and refresh your visual content for the year ahead,” says Dorothy.“You already have everyone together- motivated and it is the ideal moment for new portraits, team photos, and storytelling images you can use all year.”

Booking and Availability

Dorothy is currently accepting bookings for:

* Corporate headshot sessions (individual and team)

* Corporate events and conferences

* New Year celebrations

* Branding and promotional photography for businesses and entrepreneurs



Companies and professionals interested in working with Dorothy are encouraged to inquire early, as popular dates- especially during the conference seasons- book quickly.

About Dorothy Shi Photography

Dorothy Shi is a New York City photographer specializing in corporate headshots, branding portraits, and corporate event photography. Known for her friendly, professional approach and eye for authentic expression, Dorothy helps businesses and professionals present a polished, credible, and engaging visual image across digital and print platforms. She serves clients throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the greater New York City area.

Media Contact:

Dorothy Shi Photography

Email:...

Phone: +1 212 8645931

Website: