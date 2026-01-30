'Not An Insult To Assam Only But To Entire Northeast': HM Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi For Not Wearing 'Gamosa' At R-Day Event

MENAFN - IANS) Dibrugarh, Jan 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, launched a sharp attack on Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of showing disrespect to the culture and traditions of the Northeast by refusing to wear a traditional gamosa during the President's 'At Home' reception held on Republic Day.

Addressing a public rally at the Khanikar Parade Ground in Dibrugarh, Union Minister Shah said that the gamosa was presented by President Droupadi Murmu to dignitaries attending the official reception as a symbol of honour and respect.

He claimed that all guests, including foreign delegates, wore the traditional Assamese attire, except Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi was the only person who refused to wear the gamosa. This is not just an insult to Assam but to the entire Northeast," Union Minister Shah alleged, adding that such behaviour reflected a lack of respect for the region's rich cultural heritage.

The Union Home Minister asserted that while individuals may act as they choose, the Bharatiya Janata Party would not tolerate any insult to the culture of the Northeast.

"As long as the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, no one will be allowed to disrespect the identity and traditions of this region," he said.

Union Home Minister Shah also targeted the Congress over its governance record in Assam, accusing the party of neglecting the state during its years in power in the state.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what Congress gave Assam apart from guns, bullets, prolonged conflict and the loss of countless young lives," he said.

Raising the issue of illegal infiltration, Union Minister Shah alleged that the Congress had used the issue as a tool for vote bank politics.

Claiming a shift under the BJP-led state government, he said that infiltration had been effectively checked since the party came to power in Assam.

"Those who entered the country illegally will be identified and deported," the Union Home Minister asserted.