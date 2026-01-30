Structural Adhesives Market To Reach US$ 33.7 Billion By 2032, Driven By Lightweighting In Automotive And Aerospace Says Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global structural adhesives market is projected to grow significantly, driven by demand for lightweight materials in automotive, construction, and aerospace industries. Key trends include a shift toward eco-friendly, low-VOC, and durable, high-strength bonding solutions.

Chicago, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global structural adhesives market was valued at US$ 20.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 33.7 billion by the year 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The structural adhesives market is experiencing rapid growth, largely propelled by the aerospace and automotive sectors' increasing demand for lightweight materials. As these industries prioritize fuel efficiency and performance, the shift toward lighter composites has become a game-changer. These advanced composites, which are 20-50% lighter than traditional materials, offer significant weight reduction without compromising strength.

Request Sample Pages:

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



The global aerospace industry is forecasted to grow at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% between 2024 and 2032. This growth is accompanied by a heightened focus on fuel efficiency and emissions reduction, driving airlines and manufacturers to adopt lighter-weight composite materials extensively. The automotive sector's rapid shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) has further accelerated the demand for structural adhesives. In 2024, EVs accounted for 14% of total car sales globally, and this number is projected to surge at an average annual growth rate of 29% from 2024 through 2050.

The transition to lightweight composites in both aerospace and automotive sectors underscores the vital role of structural adhesives. Unlike mechanical fasteners, adhesives provide a continuous bond that evenly distributes loads and reduces stress concentrations, leading to improved durability and safety. In electric vehicles, this translates into better battery protection and overall vehicle performance.

Rise of Sustainable Adhesives in Structural Markets

A significant and rapidly growing trend in the global structural adhesives market is the increasing adoption of sustainable adhesives. This shift is primarily driven by stringent environmental regulations and a heightened consumer awareness about ecological impact. As industries and consumers alike prioritize eco-friendly products, the demand for adhesives that minimize environmental harm is gaining momentum.

In 2023, eco-friendly adhesives accounted for approximately 30% of the total adhesives used worldwide, signaling a strong foothold in the market. Projections indicate that this share will surpass 40% by 2035, demonstrating a robust growth trajectory fueled by regulatory pressures and market demand. The rising adoption of sustainable adhesives underscores the global transition toward greener manufacturing practices and the increasing willingness of industries to embrace environmentally responsible alternatives.

A key catalyst behind the growing use of sustainable adhesives is the enforcement of environmental legislation such as the European Union's Restriction of Hazardous Substances (EU RoHS) directive and the United States Environmental Protection Agency's regulations on Volatile Organic Compounds (US EPA VOCs). These laws compel producers to reduce or eliminate hazardous chemicals in their manufacturing processes, steering them toward biodegradable and less toxic adhesive formulations.

Polyurethane: The Dominant Force in the Structural Adhesives Market

The polyurethane segment has emerged as a powerhouse within the structural adhesives market, generating an impressive revenue share of over 58.8% in recent years. Its dominance is not only a reflection of its current popularity but also an indicator of its promising future, with projections estimating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% in the coming years.

Polyurethane adhesives are celebrated not only for their strong bonding but also for their outstanding mechanical properties. They typically exhibit high tensile strength, often exceeding 10 MPa, which provides the durability necessary to withstand heavy loads and mechanical stresses. Additionally, their inherent flexibility allows bonded structures to absorb and distribute dynamic forces without cracking or failing.

Solvent-Based Technology: Rising Star in Structural Adhesives Market

Solvent-based technology for structural adhesives is rapidly gaining momentum among manufacturers, emerging as a dominant force within the structural adhesives market. In 2023, this segment captured an impressive market share exceeding 44.6%, reflecting its widespread acceptance and growing preference. The surge in popularity is driven by a combination of superior bonding performance and resilience, positioning solvent-based adhesives as a preferred choice for industries requiring high reliability and durability.

One of the most compelling advantages of solvent-based adhesives lies in their exceptional bonding strength. Recent research highlights that these adhesives provide approximately 25% stronger bonds compared to their water-based counterparts. This enhanced adhesion is particularly valuable in sectors such as automotive and aerospace, where the integrity and permanence of bonded components are paramount.

Beyond bonding strength, solvent-based structural adhesives boast superior resistance to challenging environmental factors. Their ability to withstand moisture, temperature fluctuations, and other harsh conditions gives them a significant edge in durability. Studies indicate that these adhesives last up to 30% longer than alternatives when exposed to severe environments, making them ideal for applications where longevity and reliability are non-negotiable.

Asia Pacific Firmly Dominating the Structural Adhesives Market

The Asia Pacific region has firmly established itself as the largest market for structural adhesives, generating a remarkable revenue of US$ 10.6 billion in 2023. This dominant position is the result of multiple intertwined factors that collectively fuel strong demand for these high-performance bonding materials. Rapid industrialization, robust economic growth, and an expanding manufacturing landscape have all contributed to the soaring consumption of structural adhesives.

A key driver behind the region's market supremacy is the fast-paced industrial growth combined with expansive construction activities. The construction sector, in particular, is experiencing exponential expansion fueled by urbanization and modernization efforts across the Asia Pacific. Structural adhesives play a vital role in these projects by providing durable, reliable bonding solutions that enhance the strength and longevity of buildings and infrastructure.

China, India, and Japan emerge as the key players spearheading the region's structural adhesives market growth. These countries have witnessed a surge in demand driven by massive investments in infrastructure development and the establishment of manufacturing hubs. Their strategic focus on upgrading transportation networks, industrial parks, and urban infrastructure creates a fertile environment for adhesive market expansion.

Top Players in the Global Structural Adhesives Market



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M Company

Sika AG

Huntsman Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Lord Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Ashland Inc.

Permabond LLC

Bostik SA

H.B. Fuller Company

Avery Dennison Corporation Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Product Type



Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Methyl Methacrylate

Cyanoacrylate Others

By Substrate



Plastic

Metal

Composite

Wood Others

By Technology



Solvent-based

Water-based Others

By Component



Single Component Double Component

By Application



Transportation

Marine

Energy

Aerospace

Building and Construction

Electronic Components Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

For more information about this report visit:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Astute AnalyticaPhone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)For Sales Enquiries:Website:Follow us on:

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries:... Website: