Cobalt Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Cobalt Market Size and Outlook Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanisms. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 19.5 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 33.1 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 6.6%.

The cobalt market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:



The cobalt sulphate segment is expected to have the largest market share due to its extensive use in lithium-ion batteries.

North America is expected to lead the cobalt market due to its focus on domestic production of cobalt and the mineral supply chain.

Recycling of batteries to due to global focus on sustainability initiatives offers lucrative growth opportunities for market players. Germany is focusing on responsible sourcing and on next-generation batteries.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Competitive Players

GlencoreCMOC GroupHuayou CobaltEurasian Resources Group (ERG)UmicoreSumitomo Metal MiningNorilsk NickelBHP GroupIvanhoe MinesZhejiang Huayou CobaltGem Co. LtdJinchuan GroupCobalt Blue HoldingsFirst Cobalt CorporationJervois GlobalArdea ResourcesLancaster ResourcesEuro ManganeseSt George MiningTsingshan Holding Recent Developments

January 2026 - The company proposed issuance of USD 1.2 billion in convertible bonds due in 2027 to strengthen finances amid market tightness.

Segmentation

By ProductCobalt SulphateRecycled CobaltBy End UseElectric Vehicles BatteriesStationary Energy Storage SystemsRegionAsia PacificNorth AmericaEuropeMiddle East & AfricaLatin America