MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Delivra Health Brands Announces Appointment of New Director

January 30, 2026 7:25 AM EST | Source: Delivra Health Brands Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Delivra Health Brands Inc. (TSXV: DHB) (OTCQB: DHBUF) (" Delivra Health ", " Delivra " or the " Company "), a consumer packaged goods company uniquely positioned in the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce the appointment today of John Barrett as a director of the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ").

Mr. Barrett was previously a senior executive with Frito Lay and PepsiCo, and served as Chief Commercial Officer USA for Pernod Ricard. He is currently the owner and a principal consultant with Kites Advisors, a boutique consulting company that specializes in supporting early-stage consumer goods companies with total value chain strategic solutions. Mr. Barrett brings to Delivra his North American and international expertise in the consumer goods industry. Mr. Barrett has extensive experience with leading innovation, marketing, commercial, major customer acquisition, go-to-market strategies, transformation and over one billion dollars of profit and loss management responsibility.

Frank Holler, Executive Chair of Delivra, commented, "We are extremely pleased to welcome John as a director of the Board. His deep experience in strategy and consumer packaged goods will be instrumental as we enter our next stage of growth. John brings a disciplined, long-term perspective that will support the Board and management team in executing the Company's strategic priorities and driving sustainable shareholder value."

In connection with Mr. Barrett's appointment, the Company also announces the resignation of Andrew Bayfield from the Board. Mr. Holler further stated, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Andy for his many contributions to the Company over the past five years. We wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

The appointment of Mr. Barrett is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Delivra Health Brands Inc.

Helping people take control of their health with alternative wellness solutions is what energizes the Delivra Health team! The Delivra Health portfolio features innovative brands like Dream Water® and LivReliefTM, which deliver relief from common everyday issues like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Delivra Health products have allowed millions of customers to reclaim their mobility, energy, and in turn, quality of life. The websites of the Company's two subsidiaries are Dream Water® and LivRelief TM. For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to Mr. John Barrett's ability to support the Board and management team in driving sustainable shareholder value and the Company's growth.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the cannabis markets where the Company operates; changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; employee relations and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution; and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products in the markets where the Company operates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 2, 2021, and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Q1 2026 MD&A filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:

Jack Tasse

Chief Financial Officer

...

1-877-915-7934

67326847.4







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Delivra Health Brands Inc.