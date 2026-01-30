Azerbaijan To Mint Silver Coins In Honor Of World Heritage-Listed Immovable Cultural Heritage
This issue is reflected in the "Action Plan on Declaring 2026 the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan," approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The issues arising from this will be implemented by the Ministry of Culture, the State Tourism Agency, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and local executive authorities.
