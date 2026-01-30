403
Eurozone Unemployment Rate Falls To 6.2 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The European Statistical Office (Eurostat) announced Friday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the euro area declined to 6.2 percent in December 2025, down from 6.3 percent in November 2025, as well as compared to December 2024.
Eurostat added in a statement that the unemployment rate in the European Union stood at 5.9 percent in December 2025, unchanged from November 2025 or December 2024.
Eurostat estimated the number of unemployed people in the European Union at about 13.043 million, including 10.792 million in the euro area during December 2025.
The statement noted that the number of unemployed decreased compared to November 2025 by 94,000 people in the European Union and by about 61,000 people in the euro area, while it increased compared to December 2024 by about 71,000 people in the European Union, whereas it declined by about 5,000 people in the euro area.
With regard to young people under the age of 25, Eurostat reported that the number of unemployed reached 2.857 million young people in the European Union, including 2.257 million young people in the euro area during December 2025.
The youth unemployment rate recorded 14.7 percent in the European Union, down from 14.9 percent in November 2025, while it stood at 14.3 percent in the euro area, compared to 14.4 percent in the previous month.
The office explained that, compared to November 2025, the number of unemployed young people decreased by about 16,000 in the European Union and by about 12,000 in the euro area, and also declined compared to December 2024 by about 18,000 in the European Union and by about 31,000 in the euro area. (end)
