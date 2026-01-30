403
Swiss Pres. To Visit Kuwait Mon.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The Swiss government announced on Friday that President Guy Parmelin will pay an official visit to the State of Kuwait on Monday.
A visit which coincides with the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and Switzerland.
In a statement, the Swiss government said that President Parmelin will meet during the visit with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
According to the statement, the talks will focus on bilateral relations and ways to enhance economic cooperation, in addition to international cooperation.
The statement also added that the Swiss president intends to meet representatives of Swiss companies operating in Kuwait to discuss prospects for cooperation and investment.
The visit to Kuwait marks President Parmelin's first visit to an Arab country since assuming the presidency of the Swiss Confederation at the beginning of this year.
President Parmelin is scheduled thereafter to head to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Government Summit in Dubai. (end)
