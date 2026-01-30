Goretzka To Leave Bayern Munich At End Of Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Munich, Germany: German international Leon Goretzka will leave Bayern Munich at the end of his contract this summer, the midfielder announced on Friday.

The announcement puts an end to rumours of the 30-year-old departing the Allianz Arena during the winter transfer window, with La Liga's Atletico Madrid reportedly among Goretzka's suitors.

"As honoured as I am by the interest shown by major international clubs, I have clearly decided for myself that I want to stay at Bayern until the end of the season," Goretzka posted on his Instagram account on Friday.

"At the same time, the club and I have agreed, after good and constructive discussions, that our successful time together will come to an end this summer. As I said earlier, this is also the right time for me to start a new chapter: as a footballer and as a man."

Goretzka will become a free agent on July 1.

"But before that, there is still a lot to do. Let's give it our all, together, so that we can achieve maximum success this season with Bayern and with the national team at the World Cup! I can't wait!" Goretzka, who has won nine major titles with Bayern, added to his statement.