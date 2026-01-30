Iheartmedia An Official Podcast Partner At Web Summit Qatar 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Government Communications Office (GCO) announced today that iHeartMedia, the world's biggest podcast publisher, will be the official podcast partner for the Web Summit Qatar 2026. The summit is set to take place from February 1-4 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

The third edition of Web Summit Qatar is set to bring together more than 30,000 technology and business leaders, founders, world-leading investors, media and more than 1,600 startups.

The summit will see a host of iHeartMedia's most prominent podcasters, producers, and executives participate in a range of events that will include educational sessions, live podcast recordings and Center Stage content like fireside chats, panel discussions and Q&A sessions.

"Welcoming iHeartMedia and its globally recognized podcast talent to Web Summit Qatar 2026 reflects our broader ambition to strengthen our creative economy and to support the growth of creative and digital industries as engines of sustainable development," said Director of the Government Communications Office, Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani when commenting on the announcement.

"This partnership creates opportunities for knowledge exchange and new forms of digital expression that empower local talent and creators to strengthen Qatar's position as a hub for global media, content creation and innovation," he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Bob Pittman said that "At iHeart we believe in fostering conversations that lead to creative and innovative ideas and solutions, and our partnership with the GCO continues to expand the boundaries of podcasting."

iHeartMedia is also set to launch during the summit a platform that will offer a host of its programming in Arabic, in a step that aims to bolster Arabic content on the global stage.

The Web Summit Qatar 2026 will also see the launch of a live studio that will record podcasts at the global event's site. There will also be a dedicated space for content creators, where podcast episodes will be recorded in both Arabic and English live at the summit.

The launch of the Arabic platform is also a significant milestone in the partnership between GCO and iHearMedia, as it will boost Arabic audio content as well as the podcasting industry more broadly in Qatar and the region.

The step crowns the efforts of the Government Communications Office aimed at advancing the use of technology and digital capabilities in media by cooperating with some of the world's most prominent digital platforms, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Government Communications Office said that the lineup and schedule for the summmit's programme, speakers, and sessions can be viewed by visiting Web Summit website