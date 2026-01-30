MOFA Secretary General Meets Georgian Foreign Minister
Tbilisi, Georgia: Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, HE Maka Bochorishvili, during His Excellency's visit to Georgia.
During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
