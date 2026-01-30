Gentex Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2025 Financial Results
| Light Vehicle Production (per S&P Global Mobility mid-January light vehicle production forecast)
|(in Millions)
|Region
| Calendar Year
2027
| Calendar Year
2026
| Calendar Year
2025
| 2027 vs. 2026
% Change
| 2026 vs. 2025
% Change
|North America
|15.5
|15.0
|15.3
|3
|%
|(2
|)%
|Europe
|17.2
|16.9
|17.0
|2
|%
|(1
|)%
|Japan and Korea
|11.6
|11.9
|12.1
|(3
|)%
|(2
|)%
|China
|32.8
|32.7
|33.1
|-
|%
|(1
|)%
|Total Light Vehicle Production
|77.1
|76.5
|77.5
|1
|%
|(1
|)%
|2026 Consolidated Guidance
|Revenue
|$2.60 - $2.70 Billion
|Gross Margin
|34% - 35%
|Operating Expenses (E,R&D and S,G&A)
|$410 - $420 million
|Estimated Annual Tax Rate
|16% - 18%
|Capital Expenditures
|$125 - $140 million
|Depreciation & Amortization
|$100 - $110 million
Additionally, based on the mid‐January 2026 S&P Global Mobility light‐vehicle production outlook and the Company's estimates for premium audio, aerospace, medical, fire protection, and consumer electronic products, the Company currently expects calendar‐year 2027 revenue between $2.75 and $2.85 billion.
“We came into 2025 with a focus on growth and improving profitability and hoping for a stable end market. Instead, we were confronted with a dynamic marketplace including headwinds created by the volatility of tariffs, counter-tariffs, weakening production in our primary markets, and cost inflation. Despite these challenges, our team delivered impressive results. In April of 2025, we completed the VOXX acquisition and have addressed most of the integration challenges. We are also well on our way of accomplishing our planned cost improvement initiatives that we believe will ultimately yield approximately $40 million per year in positive cash flow. In our core business, our teams reduced costs, improved efficiency, and expanded profitability, resulting in gross margins at the highest level in several years, accomplishing our stated goal of returning to 35 - 36% gross margin levels. This year our sales teams were able to offset a 29% year-over-year sales decline in China through increased sales in our primary markets that out-performed the market by 3% despite the turbulence in those markets. These results reinforce my confidence in our team's ability to persevere through unforeseen and volatile circumstances and to adjust rapidly to changing business conditions and environments. The market conditions in 2025 remind us of one key takeaway: growth must come from innovation. The team is answering that challenge with focus and determination. Despite the market conditions and the focus on cost alignment, the team has continued to launch and develop our next wave of products that include new driver‐monitoring systems (DMS), our next generation of full display mirrors (FDM), large-area devices, our first production award for dimmable visors, and a whole new product line-up within the premium audio group that won numerous awards at the Consumer Electronics Show ("CES"). Our strategy is to continue to leverage our core competencies to drive above‐market growth through existing and new technologies,” concluded Downing.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this communication that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“future,”“goal,”“guidance,”“hope,”“intend,” "likely",“may,”“opinion,”“optimistic,”“plan,”“poised,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“strategy,”“target,”“will,” "work to," and variations of such words and similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: changes in general industry or regional market conditions, including the impact of inflation; changes in consumer and customer preferences for our products (such as cameras replacing mirrors and/or autonomous driving); our ability to be awarded new business; continued uncertainty in pricing negotiations with customers and suppliers; loss of business from increased competition; changes in strategic relationships; customer bankruptcies or divestiture of customer brands; fluctuation in vehicle production schedules (including the impact of customer employee strikes); changes in product mix; raw material and other supply shortages; labor shortages, supply chain constraints and disruptions; our dependence on information systems; higher raw material, fuel, energy and other costs; unfavorable fluctuations in currencies or interest rates in the regions in which we operate; costs or difficulties related to the integration and/or ability to maximize the value of any new or acquired technologies and businesses; changes in regulatory conditions; increased competition, seasonal consumer shopping patterns, and changes in the retail industry for products such as consumer electronics, warranty and recall claims and other litigation and customer reactions thereto; possible adverse results of pending or future litigation or infringement claims; changes in tax laws; import and export duty and tariff rates in or with the countries with which we conduct business; negative impact of any governmental investigations and associated litigation, including securities litigation relating to the conduct of our business; and force majeure events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties identified under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's latest Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which risks and uncertainties include tariffs and supply chain constraints that have affected, are affecting, and will continue to affect, general economic and industry conditions, customers, suppliers, and the regulatory environment in which the Company operates. Includes content supplied by S&P Global Mobility Light Vehicle Production Forecast of January 14, 2026 ( ).
Fourth Quarter Conference Call
A conference call related to this news release will be simulcast live on the Internet beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET today, January 30, 2026. Participants who wish to ask questions may register for the call at to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start, although they may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call. Participants may listen to the call via audio streaming at . A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call at .
About the Company
Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies, medical devices, and consumer electronics. Visit the Company's web site at.
Contact Information:
Gentex Investor & Media Contact
Josh O'Berski
616.931.3505
| GENTEX CORPORATION
AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR SHIPMENTS
(Thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
| %
Change
|2025
|2024
| %
Change
|North American Interior Mirrors
|1,971
|2,004
|(2
|)%
|8,726
|8,903
|(2
|)%
|North American Exterior Mirrors
|1,400
|1,434
|(2
|)%
|5,840
|6,292
|(7
|)%
|Total North American Mirror Units
|3,371
|3,438
|(2
|)%
|14,566
|15,195
|(4
|)%
|International Interior Mirrors
|4,533
|4,683
|(3
|)%
|19,882
|20,996
|(5
|)%
|International Exterior Mirrors
|2,558
|2,656
|(4
|)%
|10,378
|11,464
|(9
|)%
|Total International Mirror Units
|7,091
|7,339
|(3
|)%
|30,259
|32,460
|(7
|)%
|Total Interior Mirrors
|6,504
|6,688
|(3
|)%
|28,608
|29,899
|(4
|)%
|Total Exterior Mirrors
|3,958
|4,090
|(3
|)%
|16,217
|17,755
|(9
|)%
|Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units
|10,462
|10,777
|(3
|)%
|44,825
|47,654
|(6
|)%
Note: Percent change and amounts may not total due to rounding.
| GENTEX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
| (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
| Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025 and 2024
|Supplemental Information
| Consolidated
|Gentex
|VOXX
|2025
|2024
|Net Sales
|$
|540,956,599
|$
|103,445,011
|$
|644,401,610
|$
|541,637,568
|Cost of Goods Sold
|348,685,192
|71,198,705
|419,883,897
|365,411,929
|Gross Profit
|192,271,407
|32,246,306
|224,517,713
|176,225,639
|Engineering, Research & Development
|47,183,757
|6,045,651
|53,229,408
|47,063,273
|Selling, General & Administrative
|31,807,972
|17,925,458
|49,733,430
|30,529,575
|Severance Expense
|828,770
|624,530
|1,453,300
|-
|Impairment Charges
|-
|-
|-
|8,864,704
|Operating Expenses
|79,820,499
|24,595,639
|104,416,138
|86,457,552
|Income from Operations
|112,450,908
|7,650,667
|120,101,575
|89,768,087
|Other (Loss)/Income
|(6,279,453
|)
|(2,428,136
|)
|(8,707,589
|)
|8,011,340
|Income before Income Taxes
|106,171,455
|5,222,531
|111,393,986
|97,779,427
|Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
|19,647,898
|(1,524,790
|)
|18,123,108
|10,111,877
|Net Income
|$
|86,523,557
|$
|6,747,321
|$
|93,270,878
|$
|87,667,550
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|311,050
|311,050
|-
|Net Income Attributable to Gentex Corporation
|$
|86,523,557
|$
|6,436,271
|$
|92,959,828
|$
|87,667,550
|Earnings Per Share Attributable to Gentex Corporation(1)
|Basic
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.39
|Diluted
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.39
|Cash Dividends Declared per Share
|$
|0.120
|$
|0.120
|(1)Earnings Per Share has been adjusted to exclude the portion of net income allocated to participating securities as a result of share-based payment awards.
| GENTEX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
| (Unaudited)
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025 and 2024
|Supplemental Information
| Consolidated
|Gentex
|VOXX
|2025
|2024
|Net Sales
|$
|2,267,070,341
|$
|267,198,624
|$
|2,534,268,965
|$
|2,313,314,333
|Cost of Goods Sold
|1,479,671,267
|187,888,758
|1,667,560,025
|1,542,224,143
|Gross Profit
|787,399,074
|79,309,866
|866,708,940
|771,090,190
|Engineering, Research & Development
|185,259,104
|18,000,652
|203,259,756
|181,475,221
|Selling, General & Administrative
|122,761,305
|55,107,387
|177,868,692
|121,023,692
|Severance Expense
|10,432,974
|1,211,764
|11,644,738
|-
|Impairment Charges
|-
|-
|-
|8,864,704
|Operating Expenses
|318,453,383
|74,319,803
|392,773,186
|311,363,617
|Income from Operations
|468,945,691
|4,990,063
|473,935,754
|459,726,573
|Other (Loss)/Income
|(12,882,248
|)
|8,909
|(12,873,339
|)
|12,487,110
|Income Before Income Taxes
|456,063,443
|4,998,972
|461,062,415
|472,213,683
|Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
|77,348,873
|(968,535
|)
|76,380,338
|67,725,940
|Net Income
|$
|378,714,570
|$
|5,967,507
|$
|384,682,077
|$
|404,487,743
|Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|(159,290
|)
|(159,290
|)
|-
|Net Income Attributable to Gentex Corporation
|$
|378,714,570
|$
|6,126,797
|$
|384,841,367
|$
|404,487,743
|Earnings Per Share Attributable to Gentex Corporation(1)
|Basic
|$
|1.71
|$
|0.03
|$
|1.74
|$
|1.77
|Diluted
|$
|1.71
|$
|0.03
|$
|1.74
|$
|1.76
|Cash Dividends Declared per Share
|$
|0.480
|$
|0.480
|(1)Earnings Per Share has been adjusted to exclude the portion of net income allocated to participating securities as a result of share-based payment awards.
Core Gentex (excluding VOXX) information is supplemental, for informational purposes, and is not a separate reportable segment.
| GENTEX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|145,645,715
|$
|233,318,766
|Short-Term Investments
|5,386,566
|22,304,829
|Accounts Receivable, net
|368,517,569
|295,344,353
|Inventories
|516,253,617
|436,497,445
|Other Current Assets
|92,631,001
|49,862,777
|Total Current Assets
|1,128,434,468
|1,037,328,170
|Plant and Equipment - Net
|790,935,378
|728,481,467
|Goodwill
|357,211,919
|340,668,927
|Long-Term Investments
|272,975,939
|339,604,044
|Intangible Assets
|189,341,387
|195,157,160
|Deferred Tax Asset
|108,338,592
|53,154,832
|Patents and Other Assets
|81,355,151
|66,426,375
|Total Other Assets
|1,009,222,988
|995,011,338
|Total Assets
|$
|2,928,592,834
|$
|2,760,820,975
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
|Current Liabilities
|$
|387,542,969
|$
|252,692,676
|Other Non-current Liabilities
|49,209,006
|36,028,644
|Deferred Income Taxes
|908,922
|-
|Redeemable Non-controlling Interest
|3,102,213
|-
|Shareholders' Investment
|2,487,829,724
|2,467,950,655
|Non-Controlling Interest
|-
|4,149,000
|Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling interest, & Shareholders' Investment
|$
|2,928,592,834
|$
|2,760,820,975
GENTEX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
In this press release, the Company has provided information regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measure in the following schedules. Use of the term "adjusted" or "excluding," as appropriate, in connection with a financial measure can identify and reflect a non-GAAP financial measure.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: The Company has presented Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Income from Operations as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. Current year Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Income from Operations exclude certain purchase price adjustments pursuant to ASC 805, acquisition related costs, severance costs, and impairment charges set forth in the table below. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by Net Sales.
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|Gentex
|VOXX
| Consolidated
2025
| Consolidated
2024
|Gross Profit - GAAP
|$
|787,399,074
|$
|79,309,866
|$
|866,708,940
|$
|771,090,190
|Inventory purchase price step-up adjustments pursuance to ASC 805
|$
|398,301
|2,498,442
|2,896,743
|-
|Adjusted Gross Profit - (Non-GAAP)
|$
|787,797,375
|$
|81,808,308
|$
|869,605,683
|$
|771,090,190
|Gross Margin - GAAP
|34.7
|%
|29.7
|%
|34.2
|%
|33.3
|%
|Adjusted Gross Margin - (Non-GAAP)
|34.7
|%
|30.6
|%
|34.3
|%
|33.3
|%
|Operating Expenses - GAAP
|318,453,383
|74,319,803
|392,773,186
|311,363,617
|Less:
|Acquisition Related Costs
|2,316,164
|1,515,844
|3,832,008
|1,866,998
|Severance Costs
|10,432,974
|1,211,764
|11,644,738
|-
|Impairment Charges
|-
|-
|-
|8,864,704
|Adjusted Operating Expenses - (Non-GAAP)
|$
|305,704,245
|$
|71,592,195
|$
|377,296,440
|$
|300,631,915
|Income from Operations - GAAP
|468,945,691
|4,990,063
|473,935,754
|459,726,573
|Inventory purchase price step-up adjustments pursuance to ASC 805
|398,301
|2,498,442
|2,896,743
|-
|Acquisition Related Costs
|2,316,164
|1,515,844
|3,832,008
|1,866,998
|Severance Costs
|10,432,974
|1,211,764
|11,644,738
|-
|Impairment Charges
|-
|-
|-
|8,864,704
|Adjusted Income from Operations - (Non-GAAP)
|$
|482,093,130
|$
|10,216,113
|$
|492,309,243
|$
|470,458,275
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. Adjusted Net Income is defined as Net Income adjusted for purchase price adjustments pursuant to ASC 805, acquisition related costs, severance costs, and impairment charges during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|Gentex
|VOXX
| 2025
Consolidated
| 2024
Consolidated
|Net Income Attributable to Gentex Corporation - GAAP
|$
|378,714,570
|$
|6,126,797
|$
|384,841,367
|$
|404,487,743
|Inventory purchase price step-up adjustments pursuance to ASC 805, net of tax (1)
|332,183
|2,083,701
|2,415,884
|-
|Acquisition Related Costs, net of tax (1)
|1,931,681
|1,264,214
|3,195,895
|1,600,017
|Severance Costs, net of tax (1)
|8,701,100
|1,010,611
|9,711,711
|-
|Impairment Charges, net of tax (1)
|-
|-
|-
|7,597,051
|Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Gentex Corporation - (Non-GAAP)
|$
|389,679,534
|$
|10,485,323
|$
|400,164,857
|$
|413,684,811
|Adjusted Earnings Per Share:
|Basic
|$
|1.76
|$
|0.05
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.81
|Diluted
|$
|1.76
|$
|0.05
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.81
|(1) Tax effect adjustments are made using the Company's effective tax rate and such rate reasonably reflects the tax effects of applicable adjustments.
The Company believes that the presentation of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures provides insight into the Company's core performance and trends with respect to the same. Management of the Company similarly uses such non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the business internally.
