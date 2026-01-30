First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Declares Dividend
|Financial Highlights
|Table 1
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating Results:
|Net interest income
|$
|170,302
|$
|169,331
|$
|158,753
|$
|663,742
|$
|622,738
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|7,700
|4,500
|(750
|)
|27,200
|14,750
|Noninterest income
|55,551
|57,060
|29,376
|217,046
|185,803
|Noninterest expense
|125,102
|125,744
|124,143
|499,345
|501,189
|Net income
|69,931
|73,840
|52,496
|276,266
|230,129
|Basic earnings per share
|0.57
|0.59
|0.41
|2.21
|1.80
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.56
|0.59
|0.41
|2.20
|1.79
|Dividends declared per share
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|1.04
|1.04
|Dividend payout ratio
|46.43
|%
|44.07
|%
|63.41
|%
|47.27
|%
|58.10
|%
|Performance Ratios (1) :
|Net interest margin
|3.21
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.03
|%
|3.15
|%
|2.95
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|55.14
|%
|55.29
|%
|65.51
|%
|56.43
|%
|61.57
|%
|Return on average total assets
|1.16
|%
|1.22
|%
|0.88
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.96
|%
|Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)
|1.21
|%
|1.27
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.00
|%
|Return on average total stockholders' equity
|10.07
|%
|10.81
|%
|7.94
|%
|10.26
|%
|9.00
|%
|Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)
|15.76
|%
|17.08
|%
|12.78
|%
|16.27
|%
|14.74
|%
|Average Balances:
|Average loans and leases
|$
|14,251,470
|$
|14,209,282
|$
|14,276,107
|$
|14,264,604
|$
|14,312,759
|Average earning assets
|21,215,262
|21,271,827
|21,079,951
|21,206,274
|21,284,169
|Average assets
|23,925,000
|23,993,685
|23,795,735
|23,917,443
|23,996,723
|Average deposits
|20,510,346
|20,411,117
|20,249,573
|20,389,375
|20,373,975
|Average stockholders' equity
|2,756,241
|2,710,273
|2,629,600
|2,693,446
|2,557,215
|Market Value Per Share:
|Closing
|25.30
|24.83
|25.95
|25.30
|25.95
|High
|26.56
|26.72
|28.80
|28.28
|28.80
|Low
|22.65
|23.48
|22.08
|20.32
|19.48
|As of
|As of
|As of
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Balance Sheet Data:
|Loans and leases
|$
|14,312,529
|$
|14,129,383
|$
|14,408,258
|Total assets
|23,955,252
|24,098,728
|23,828,186
|Total deposits
|20,515,668
|20,729,557
|20,322,216
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|-
|250,000
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,769,365
|2,733,921
|2,617,486
|Per Share of Common Stock:
|Book value
|$
|22.57
|$
|22.10
|$
|20.70
|Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)
|14.46
|14.05
|12.83
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases
|0.29
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.14
|%
|Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases
|1.18
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.11
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|13.17
|%
|13.24
|%
|12.80
|%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|13.17
|%
|13.24
|%
|12.80
|%
|Total Capital Ratio
|14.42
|%
|14.49
|%
|13.99
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|9.27
|%
|9.16
|%
|9.14
|%
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|11.56
|%
|11.34
|%
|10.98
|%
|Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)
|7.73
|%
|7.52
|%
|7.10
|%
|Non-Financial Data:
|Number of branches
|49
|49
|48
|Number of ATMs
|273
|275
|273
|Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees
|1,997
|2,001
|1,997
__________________________
|(1)
|Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
|(2)
|Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders' equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders' equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders' equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders' equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders' equity. We compute our tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Table 2
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income
|Loans and lease financing
|$
|192,483
|$
|196,441
|$
|198,347
|$
|774,419
|$
|805,941
|Available-for-sale investment securities
|14,997
|13,470
|12,767
|54,086
|54,306
|Held-to-maturity investment securities
|15,711
|15,920
|17,071
|64,577
|69,376
|Other
|13,648
|16,744
|11,977
|58,221
|50,421
|Total interest income
|236,839
|242,575
|240,162
|951,303
|980,044
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|66,441
|70,851
|78,465
|279,290
|335,717
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|2,195
|2,685
|7,421
|19,988
|Other
|96
|198
|259
|850
|1,601
|Total interest expense
|66,537
|73,244
|81,409
|287,561
|357,306
|Net interest income
|170,302
|169,331
|158,753
|663,742
|622,738
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|7,700
|4,500
|(750
|)
|27,200
|14,750
|Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses
|162,602
|164,831
|159,503
|636,542
|607,988
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|8,175
|8,096
|7,968
|31,636
|31,090
|Credit and debit card fees
|15,570
|15,850
|14,834
|61,807
|64,401
|Other service charges and fees
|13,829
|13,807
|13,132
|53,153
|45,862
|Trust and investment services income
|9,205
|9,212
|9,449
|36,941
|38,306
|Bank-owned life insurance
|5,204
|6,314
|5,713
|20,613
|17,861
|Investment securities (losses) gains, net
|-
|-
|(26,171
|)
|37
|(26,171
|)
|Other
|3,568
|3,781
|4,451
|12,859
|14,454
|Total noninterest income
|55,551
|57,060
|29,376
|217,046
|185,803
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|64,768
|61,533
|59,003
|245,906
|235,565
|Contracted services and professional fees
|13,676
|15,785
|14,472
|60,297
|60,912
|Occupancy
|7,092
|7,098
|7,708
|30,224
|28,971
|Equipment
|14,550
|13,834
|14,215
|56,292
|53,902
|Regulatory assessment and fees
|1,204
|3,294
|3,745
|12,080
|19,091
|Advertising and marketing
|2,326
|2,033
|1,529
|8,573
|7,719
|Card rewards program
|8,344
|8,694
|7,926
|33,363
|33,831
|Other
|13,142
|13,473
|15,545
|52,610
|61,198
|Total noninterest expense
|125,102
|125,744
|124,143
|499,345
|501,189
|Income before provision for income taxes
|93,051
|96,147
|64,736
|354,243
|292,602
|Provision for income taxes
|23,120
|22,307
|12,240
|77,977
|62,473
|Net income
|$
|69,931
|$
|73,840
|$
|52,496
|$
|276,266
|$
|230,129
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.41
|$
|2.21
|$
|1.80
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.41
|$
|2.20
|$
|1.79
|Basic weighted-average outstanding shares
|123,342,709
|124,267,090
|127,350,626
|124,793,785
|127,702,573
|Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares
|124,158,037
|124,970,898
|128,167,502
|125,509,146
|128,325,865
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Table 3
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except share amount)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|228,734
|$
|249,563
|$
|258,057
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|1,249,018
|1,606,080
|912,133
|Investment securities:
|Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,246,716 as of December 31, 2025, $2,178,092 as of September 30, 2025 and $2,190,448 as of December 31, 2024)
|2,076,233
|1,986,717
|1,926,516
|Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,188,775 as of December 31, 2025, $3,209,883 as of September 30, 2025 and $3,262,509 as of December 31, 2024)
|3,533,082
|3,594,188
|3,790,650
|Loans held for sale
|1,370
|468
|-
|Loans and leases
|14,312,529
|14,129,383
|14,408,258
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|168,468
|165,269
|160,393
|Net loans and leases
|14,144,061
|13,964,114
|14,247,865
|Premises and equipment, net
|303,496
|302,983
|288,530
|Accrued interest receivable
|77,641
|77,878
|79,979
|Bank-owned life insurance
|513,182
|507,950
|491,890
|Goodwill
|995,492
|995,492
|995,492
|Mortgage servicing rights
|4,638
|4,728
|5,078
|Other assets
|828,305
|808,567
|831,996
|Total assets
|$
|23,955,252
|$
|24,098,728
|$
|23,828,186
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing
|$
|13,968,376
|$
|13,947,385
|$
|13,347,068
|Noninterest-bearing
|6,547,292
|6,782,172
|6,975,148
|Total deposits
|20,515,668
|20,729,557
|20,322,216
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|-
|250,000
|Retirement benefits payable
|99,052
|94,504
|97,135
|Other liabilities
|571,167
|540,746
|541,349
|Total liabilities
|21,185,887
|21,364,807
|21,210,700
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 142,184,584 / 122,689,256 shares as of December 31, 2025, issued/outstanding: 142,173,027 / 123,719,585 shares as of September 30, 2025 and issued/outstanding: 141,748,847 / 126,422,898 shares as of December 31, 2024)
|1,422
|1,422
|1,417
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,576,540
|2,572,156
|2,560,380
|Retained earnings
|1,078,885
|1,041,573
|934,048
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(368,140
|)
|(388,149
|)
|(463,994
|)
|Treasury stock (19,495,328 shares as of December 31, 2025, 18,453,442 shares as of September 30, 2025 and 15,325,949 shares as of December 31, 2024)
|(519,342
|)
|(493,081
|)
|(414,365
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,769,365
|2,733,921
|2,617,486
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|23,955,252
|$
|24,098,728
|$
|23,828,186
|Average Balances and Interest Rates
|Table 4
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
|$
|1,331.8
|$
|13.2
|3.95
|%
|$
|1,471.0
|$
|16.3
|4.40
|%
|$
|948.9
|$
|11.3
|4.75
|%
|Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
|Taxable
|2,035.3
|15.0
|2.94
|1,921.2
|13.5
|2.80
|1,987.7
|12.7
|2.56
|Non-Taxable
|0.9
|-
|4.97
|1.2
|-
|5.07
|1.4
|-
|5.30
|Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
|Taxable
|2,973.8
|12.6
|1.69
|3,036.1
|12.8
|1.68
|3,224.8
|13.9
|1.72
|Non-Taxable
|594.3
|3.5
|2.37
|595.5
|3.6
|2.39
|601.7
|3.9
|2.56
|Total Investment Securities
|5,604.3
|31.1
|2.22
|5,554.0
|29.9
|2.15
|5,815.6
|30.5
|2.10
|Loans Held for Sale
|0.3
|-
|5.83
|0.9
|-
|5.71
|1.3
|-
|5.75
|Loans and Leases(1)
|Commercial and industrial
|2,131.5
|31.9
|5.94
|2,144.0
|33.6
|6.22
|2,157.8
|35.2
|6.50
|Commercial real estate
|4,599.2
|68.8
|5.93
|4,481.5
|69.9
|6.18
|4,333.1
|68.9
|6.33
|Construction
|804.5
|13.3
|6.55
|891.9
|15.2
|6.78
|990.7
|17.4
|6.99
|Residential:
|Residential mortgage
|4,081.3
|41.0
|4.02
|4,077.1
|40.4
|3.96
|4,183.5
|40.8
|3.90
|Home equity line
|1,175.7
|14.0
|4.71
|1,167.0
|14.0
|4.76
|1,157.1
|13.3
|4.55
|Consumer
|1,022.1
|19.8
|7.70
|1,018.4
|19.6
|7.63
|1,033.2
|19.0
|7.29
|Lease financing
|437.2
|4.3
|3.89
|429.4
|4.3
|3.98
|420.7
|4.4
|4.18
|Total Loans and Leases
|14,251.5
|193.1
|5.38
|14,209.3
|197.0
|5.51
|14,276.1
|199.0
|5.55
|Other Earning Assets
|27.4
|0.4
|5.69
|36.6
|0.4
|4.72
|38.1
|0.7
|6.73
|Total Earning Assets(2)
|21,215.3
|237.8
|4.46
|21,271.8
|243.6
|4.55
|21,080.0
|241.5
|4.56
|Cash and Due from Banks
|221.1
|243.3
|226.2
|Other Assets
|2,488.6
|2,478.6
|2,489.5
|Total Assets
|$
|23,925.0
|$
|23,993.7
|$
|23,795.7
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Savings
|$
|6,288.5
|$
|20.0
|1.26
|%
|$
|6,331.6
|$
|21.9
|1.37
|%
|$
|5,940.3
|$
|21.1
|1.42
|%
|Money Market
|4,185.4
|22.0
|2.08
|3,837.6
|23.4
|2.42
|4,053.6
|26.6
|2.61
|Time
|3,368.8
|24.4
|2.88
|3,353.9
|25.5
|3.02
|3,362.0
|30.8
|3.64
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|13,842.7
|66.4
|1.90
|13,523.1
|70.8
|2.08
|13,355.9
|78.5
|2.34
|Other Short-Term Borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|206.5
|2.2
|4.22
|250.0
|2.7
|4.27
|Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|9.5
|0.1
|3.97
|14.4
|0.2
|5.46
|25.3
|0.2
|4.07
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|13,852.2
|66.5
|1.91
|13,744.0
|73.2
|2.11
|13,631.2
|81.4
|2.38
|Net Interest Income
|$
|171.3
|$
|170.4
|$
|160.1
|Interest Rate Spread(3)
|2.55
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.18
|%
|Net Interest Margin(4)
|3.21
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.03
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
|6,667.6
|6,888.0
|6,893.7
|Other Liabilities
|649.0
|651.4
|641.2
|Stockholders' Equity
|2,756.2
|2,710.3
|2,629.6
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|23,925.0
|$
|23,993.7
|$
|23,795.7
__________________________
|(1)
|Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
|(2)
|Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.0 million, $1.0 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|(3)
|Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.
|(4)
|Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.
|Average Balances and Interest Rates
|Table 5
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
|$
|1,313.6
|$
|56.5
|4.30
|%
|$
|900.8
|$
|47.3
|5.25
|%
|Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
|Taxable
|1,929.6
|54.0
|2.80
|2,090.0
|54.2
|2.60
|Non-Taxable
|1.2
|0.1
|5.25
|1.5
|0.1
|5.45
|Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
|Taxable
|3,067.9
|52.2
|1.70
|3,321.6
|56.6
|1.70
|Non-Taxable
|596.3
|14.1
|2.37
|602.6
|15.6
|2.58
|Total Investment Securities
|5,595.0
|120.4
|2.15
|6,015.7
|126.5
|2.10
|Loans Held for Sale
|0.4
|-
|6.00
|1.3
|0.1
|6.02
|Loans and Leases(1)
|Commercial and industrial
|2,190.6
|134.3
|6.13
|2,172.4
|148.6
|6.84
|Commercial real estate
|4,473.9
|272.0
|6.08
|4,310.1
|282.3
|6.55
|Construction
|883.1
|58.9
|6.67
|985.4
|73.5
|7.46
|Residential:
|Residential mortgage
|4,102.9
|162.6
|3.96
|4,220.2
|163.4
|3.87
|Home equity line
|1,161.8
|54.4
|4.68
|1,162.9
|51.0
|4.39
|Consumer
|1,018.5
|77.5
|7.61
|1,051.5
|73.4
|6.98
|Lease financing
|433.8
|17.1
|3.94
|410.3
|16.3
|3.98
|Total Loans and Leases
|14,264.6
|776.8
|5.45
|14,312.8
|808.5
|5.65
|Other Earning Assets
|32.7
|1.7
|5.17
|53.6
|3.1
|5.88
|Total Earning Assets(2)
|21,206.3
|955.4
|4.51
|21,284.2
|985.5
|4.63
|Cash and Due from Banks
|230.6
|238.3
|Other Assets
|2,480.5
|2,474.2
|Total Assets
|$
|23,917.4
|$
|23,996.7
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Savings
|$
|6,275.4
|$
|84.2
|1.34
|%
|$
|5,990.7
|$
|91.6
|1.53
|%
|Money Market
|3,942.2
|91.1
|2.31
|4,064.0
|117.8
|2.90
|Time
|3,357.4
|104.0
|3.10
|3,324.8
|126.3
|3.80
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|13,575.0
|279.3
|2.06
|13,379.5
|335.7
|2.51
|Other Short-Term Borrowings
|176.0
|7.4
|4.22
|424.9
|20.0
|4.70
|Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|18.0
|0.9
|4.72
|29.6
|1.6
|5.39
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|13,769.0
|287.6
|2.09
|13,834.0
|357.3
|2.58
|Net Interest Income
|$
|667.8
|$
|628.2
|Interest Rate Spread(3)
|2.42
|%
|2.05
|%
|Net Interest Margin(4)
|3.15
|%
|2.95
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
|6,814.4
|6,994.5
|Other Liabilities
|640.6
|611.0
|Stockholders' Equity
|2,693.4
|2,557.2
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|23,917.4
|$
|23,996.7
__________________________
|(1)
|Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
|(2)
|Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $4.1 million and $5.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(3)
|Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.
|(4)
|Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income
|Table 6
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Compared to September 30, 2025
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume
|Rate
|Total (1)
|Change in Interest Income:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
|$
|(1.5
|)
|$
|(1.6
|)
|$
|(3.1
|)
|Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
|Taxable
|0.8
|0.7
|1.5
|Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
|Taxable
|(0.3
|)
|0.1
|(0.2
|)
|Non-Taxable
|-
|(0.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Total Investment Securities
|0.5
|0.7
|1.2
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and industrial
|(0.2
|)
|(1.5
|)
|(1.7
|)
|Commercial real estate
|1.8
|(2.9
|)
|(1.1
|)
|Construction
|(1.4
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(1.9
|)
|Residential:
|Residential mortgage
|-
|0.6
|0.6
|Home equity line
|0.1
|(0.1
|)
|-
|Consumer
|-
|0.2
|0.2
|Lease financing
|0.1
|(0.1
|)
|-
|Total Loans and Leases
|0.4
|(4.3
|)
|(3.9
|)
|Other Earning Assets
|(0.1
|)
|0.1
|-
|Total Change in Interest Income
|(0.7
|)
|(5.1
|)
|(5.8
|)
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Savings
|(0.1
|)
|(1.8
|)
|(1.9
|)
|Money Market
|2.0
|(3.4
|)
|(1.4
|)
|Time
|0.1
|(1.2
|)
|(1.1
|)
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|2.0
|(6.4
|)
|(4.4
|)
|Other Short-Term Borrowings
|(1.1
|)
|(1.1
|)
|(2.2
|)
|Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|(0.1
|)
|-
|(0.1
|)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
|0.8
|(7.5
|)
|(6.7
|)
|Change in Net Interest Income
|$
|(1.5
|)
|$
|2.4
|$
|0.9
__________________________
|(1)
|The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income
|Table 7
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Compared to December 31, 2024
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume
|Rate
|Total (1)
|Change in Interest Income:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
|$
|4.0
|$
|(2.1
|)
|$
|1.9
|Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
|Taxable
|0.4
|1.9
|2.3
|Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
|Taxable
|(1.1
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(1.3
|)
|Non-Taxable
|(0.1
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(0.4
|)
|Total Investment Securities
|(0.8
|)
|1.4
|0.6
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and industrial
|(0.4
|)
|(2.9
|)
|(3.3
|)
|Commercial real estate
|4.2
|(4.3
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Construction
|(3.1
|)
|(1.0
|)
|(4.1
|)
|Residential:
|Residential mortgage
|(1.0
|)
|1.2
|0.2
|Home equity line
|0.2
|0.5
|0.7
|Consumer
|(0.2
|)
|1.0
|0.8
|Lease financing
|0.2
|(0.3
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Total Loans and Leases
|(0.1
|)
|(5.8
|)
|(5.9
|)
|Other Earning Assets
|(0.2
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.3
|)
|Total Change in Interest Income
|2.9
|(6.6
|)
|(3.7
|)
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Savings
|1.3
|(2.4
|)
|(1.1
|)
|Money Market
|0.8
|(5.4
|)
|(4.6
|)
|Time
|-
|(6.4
|)
|(6.4
|)
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|2.1
|(14.2
|)
|(12.1
|)
|Other Short-Term Borrowings
|(1.4
|)
|(1.3
|)
|(2.7
|)
|Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|(0.1
|)
|-
|(0.1
|)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
|0.6
|(15.5
|)
|(14.9
|)
|Change in Net Interest Income
|$
|2.3
|$
|8.9
|$
|11.2
__________________________
|(1)
|The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income
|Table 8
|Year Ended December 31, 2025
|Compared to December 31, 2024
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume
|Rate
|Total (1)
|Change in Interest Income:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
|$
|18.9
|$
|(9.7
|)
|$
|9.2
|Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
|Taxable
|(4.3
|)
|4.1
|(0.2
|)
|Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
|Taxable
|(4.4
|)
|-
|(4.4
|)
|Non-Taxable
|(0.2
|)
|(1.3
|)
|(1.5
|)
|Total Investment Securities
|(8.9
|)
|2.8
|(6.1
|)
|Loans Held for Sale
|(0.1
|)
|-
|(0.1
|)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and industrial
|1.2
|(15.5
|)
|(14.3
|)
|Commercial real estate
|10.4
|(20.7
|)
|(10.3
|)
|Construction
|(7.2
|)
|(7.4
|)
|(14.6
|)
|Residential:
|Residential mortgage
|(4.6
|)
|3.8
|(0.8
|)
|Home equity line
|-
|3.4
|3.4
|Consumer
|(2.4
|)
|6.5
|4.1
|Lease financing
|1.0
|(0.2
|)
|0.8
|Total Loans and Leases
|(1.6
|)
|(30.1
|)
|(31.7
|)
|Other Earning Assets
|(1.1
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(1.4
|)
|Total Change in Interest Income
|7.2
|(37.3
|)
|(30.1
|)
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Savings
|4.2
|(11.6
|)
|(7.4
|)
|Money Market
|(3.4
|)
|(23.3
|)
|(26.7
|)
|Time
|1.2
|(23.5
|)
|(22.3
|)
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|2.0
|(58.4
|)
|(56.4
|)
|Other Short-Term Borrowings
|(10.7
|)
|(1.9
|)
|(12.6
|)
|Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|(0.5
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(0.7
|)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
|(9.2
|)
|(60.5
|)
|(69.7
|)
|Change in Net Interest Income
|$
|16.4
|$
|23.2
|$
|39.6
__________________________
|(1)
|The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|Loans and Leases
|Table 9
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|2,171,333
|$
|2,027,504
|$
|2,247,428
|Commercial real estate
|4,590,326
|4,513,706
|4,463,992
|Construction
|808,275
|881,462
|918,326
|Residential:
|Residential mortgage
|4,096,300
|4,077,946
|4,168,154
|Home equity line
|1,178,527
|1,170,822
|1,151,739
|Total residential
|5,274,827
|5,248,768
|5,319,893
|Consumer
|1,025,838
|1,013,663
|1,023,969
|Lease financing
|441,930
|444,280
|434,650
|Total loans and leases
|$
|14,312,529
|$
|14,129,383
|$
|14,408,258
|Deposits
|Table 10
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Demand
|$
|6,547,292
|$
|6,782,172
|$
|6,975,148
|Savings
|6,308,873
|6,691,136
|6,021,364
|Money Market
|4,289,370
|3,874,614
|4,027,334
|Time
|3,370,133
|3,381,635
|3,298,370
|Total Deposits
|$
|20,515,668
|$
|20,729,557
|$
|20,322,216
|Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Table 11
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Non-Performing Assets
|Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
|Commercial Loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|8,805
|$
|1,084
|$
|329
|Commercial real estate
|3,007
|3,089
|411
|Construction
|1,788
|904
|-
|Lease financing
|734
|169
|-
|Total Commercial Loans
|14,334
|5,246
|740
|Residential Loans:
|Residential mortgage
|16,423
|16,702
|12,768
|Home equity line
|10,271
|8,385
|7,171
|Total Residential Loans
|26,694
|25,087
|19,939
|Consumer
|-
|600
|-
|Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
|41,028
|30,933
|20,679
|Total Non-Performing Assets
|$
|41,028
|$
|30,933
|$
|20,679
|Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Commercial Loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|318
|$
|633
|$
|1,432
|Construction
|-
|2,063
|536
|Total Commercial Loans
|318
|2,696
|1,968
|Residential mortgage
|55
|627
|1,317
|Consumer
|2,984
|2,566
|2,734
|Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|$
|3,357
|$
|5,889
|$
|6,019
|Total Loans and Leases
|$
|14,312,529
|$
|14,129,383
|$
|14,408,258
|Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
|Table 12
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Balance at Beginning of Period
|$
|201,466
|$
|201,172
|$
|197,397
|$
|193,240
|$
|192,138
|Loans and Leases Charged-Off
|Commercial Loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|(1,478
|)
|(1,106
|)
|(851
|)
|(4,731
|)
|(3,615
|)
|Commercial real estate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(400
|)
|Lease financing
|-
|(580
|)
|-
|(662
|)
|-
|Total Commercial Loans
|(1,478
|)
|(1,686
|)
|(851
|)
|(5,393
|)
|(4,015
|)
|Home equity line
|-
|-
|-
|(30
|)
|-
|Consumer
|(5,186
|)
|(4,719
|)
|(4,774
|)
|(19,473
|)
|(18,002
|)
|Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off
|(6,664
|)
|(6,405
|)
|(5,625
|)
|(24,896
|)
|(22,017
|)
|Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
|Commercial Loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|193
|410
|298
|1,202
|919
|Commercial real estate
|-
|-
|-
|251
|-
|Total Commercial Loans
|193
|410
|298
|1,453
|919
|Residential Loans:
|Residential mortgage
|14
|14
|30
|157
|119
|Home equity line
|27
|26
|32
|149
|274
|Total Residential Loans
|41
|40
|62
|306
|393
|Consumer
|1,429
|1,749
|1,858
|6,862
|7,057
|Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
|1,663
|2,199
|2,218
|8,621
|8,369
|Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off
|(5,001
|)
|(4,206
|)
|(3,407
|)
|(16,275
|)
|(13,648
|)
|Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses
|7,700
|4,500
|(750
|)
|27,200
|14,750
|Balance at End of Period
|$
|204,165
|$
|201,466
|$
|193,240
|$
|204,165
|$
|193,240
|Components:
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|$
|168,468
|$
|165,269
|$
|160,393
|$
|168,468
|$
|160,393
|Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
|35,697
|36,197
|32,847
|35,697
|32,847
|Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
|$
|204,165
|$
|201,466
|$
|193,240
|$
|204,165
|$
|193,240
|Average Loans and Leases Outstanding
|$
|14,251,470
|$
|14,209,282
|$
|14,276,107
|$
|14,264,604
|$
|14,312,759
|Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)
|0.14
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.10
|%
|Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding
|1.18
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.11
|%
|Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases
|4.11x
|5.34x
|7.76x
|4.11x
|7.76x
__________________________
|(1)
|Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
|Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator
|Table 13
|Revolving
|Loans
|Converted
|Term Loans
|Revolving
|to Term
|Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year
|Loans
|Loans
|Amortized
|Amortized
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Prior
|Cost Basis
|Cost Basis
|Total
|Commercial Lending
|Commercial and Industrial
|Risk rating:
|Pass
|$
|321,132
|$
|120,082
|$
|61,358
|$
|99,174
|$
|150,013
|$
|228,890
|$
|1,007,162
|$
|14,182
|$
|2,001,993
|Special Mention
|3,790
|825
|1,900
|1,940
|341
|841
|3,819
|-
|13,456
|Substandard
|746
|-
|368
|7,827
|19
|20,435
|38,466
|-
|67,861
|Other (1)
|19,067
|9,027
|5,046
|3,560
|1,081
|1,164
|49,078
|-
|88,023
|Total Commercial and Industrial
|344,735
|129,934
|68,672
|112,501
|151,454
|251,330
|1,098,525
|14,182
|2,171,333
|Current period gross charge-offs
|1
|170
|775
|547
|407
|2,800
|31
|-
|4,731
|Commercial Real Estate
|Risk rating:
|Pass
|732,672
|288,924
|389,773
|735,412
|566,285
|1,525,374
|115,640
|6,881
|4,360,961
|Special Mention
|-
|681
|37,667
|43,819
|41,393
|21,317
|1,314
|-
|146,191
|Substandard
|-
|5,547
|529
|59,126
|989
|16,109
|751
|-
|83,051
|Other (1)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|123
|-
|-
|123
|Total Commercial Real Estate
|732,672
|295,152
|427,969
|838,357
|608,667
|1,562,923
|117,705
|6,881
|4,590,326
|Current period gross charge-offs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Construction
|Risk rating:
|Pass
|82,330
|218,505
|106,890
|192,608
|77,380
|47,078
|26,917
|-
|751,708
|Special Mention
|-
|-
|-
|27,972
|-
|121
|-
|-
|28,093
|Substandard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|904
|-
|-
|904
|Other (1)
|7,773
|8,300
|4,760
|4,019
|160
|1,872
|686
|-
|27,570
|Total Construction
|90,103
|226,805
|111,650
|224,599
|77,540
|49,975
|27,603
|-
|808,275
|Current period gross charge-offs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lease Financing
|Risk rating:
|Pass
|122,978
|80,669
|89,475
|43,015
|9,087
|91,109
|-
|-
|436,333
|Special Mention
|-
|-
|556
|42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|598
|Substandard
|-
|4,379
|408
|212
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,999
|Total Lease Financing
|122,978
|85,048
|90,439
|43,269
|9,087
|91,109
|-
|-
|441,930
|Current period gross charge-offs
|-
|662
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|662
|Total Commercial Lending
|$
|1,290,488
|$
|736,939
|$
|698,730
|$
|1,218,726
|$
|846,748
|$
|1,955,337
|$
|1,243,833
|$
|21,063
|$
|8,011,864
|Current period gross charge-offs
|$
|1
|$
|832
|$
|775
|$
|547
|$
|407
|$
|2,800
|$
|31
|$
|-
|$
|5,393
(continued)
|Revolving
|Loans
|Converted
|Term Loans
|Revolving
|to Term
|Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year
|Loans
|Loans
|(continued)
|Amortized
|Amortized
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Prior
|Cost Basis
|Cost Basis
|Total
|Residential Lending
|Residential Mortgage
|FICO:
|740 and greater
|$
|196,591
|$
|146,779
|$
|188,885
|$
|455,130
|$
|881,320
|$
|1,479,533
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|3,348,238
|680 - 739
|21,211
|19,044
|26,493
|57,219
|94,557
|171,825
|-
|-
|390,349
|620 - 679
|7,054
|2,100
|5,535
|24,857
|23,888
|51,817
|-
|-
|115,251
|550 - 619
|-
|721
|1,188
|3,126
|6,334
|14,464
|-
|-
|25,833
|Less than 550
|-
|1,968
|887
|3,000
|4,653
|9,415
|-
|-
|19,923
|No Score(3)
|8,082
|5,093
|5,384
|15,829
|9,523
|44,549
|-
|-
|88,460
|Other(2)
|20,152
|7,771
|11,625
|13,530
|13,640
|32,144
|9,384
|-
|108,246
|Total Residential Mortgage
|253,090
|183,476
|239,997
|572,691
|1,033,915
|1,803,747
|9,384
|-
|4,096,300
|Current period gross charge-offs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Home Equity Line
|FICO:
|740 and greater
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|939,884
|1,068
|940,952
|680 - 739
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|171,306
|1,520
|172,826
|620 - 679
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40,928
|637
|41,565
|550 - 619
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13,464
|843
|14,307
|Less than 550
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,069
|71
|8,140
|No Score(3)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|737
|-
|737
|Total Home Equity Line
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,174,388
|4,139
|1,178,527
|Current period gross charge-offs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|-
|30
|Total Residential Lending
|$
|253,090
|$
|183,476
|$
|239,997
|$
|572,691
|$
|1,033,915
|$
|1,803,747
|$
|1,183,772
|$
|4,139
|$
|5,274,827
|Current period gross charge-offs
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|30
|$
|-
|$
|30
|Consumer Lending
|FICO:
|740 and greater
|113,519
|65,981
|42,560
|49,118
|20,240
|4,462
|102,761
|110
|398,751
|680 - 739
|86,088
|47,861
|28,552
|24,684
|10,429
|2,974
|87,662
|529
|288,779
|620 - 679
|44,816
|20,455
|11,809
|11,804
|5,695
|2,379
|50,406
|963
|148,327
|550 - 619
|9,253
|8,439
|6,414
|7,503
|3,497
|2,004
|16,764
|832
|54,706
|Less than 550
|2,491
|4,263
|3,213
|3,809
|1,948
|1,287
|5,745
|498
|23,254
|No Score(3)
|1,775
|5
|40
|5
|-
|22
|36,868
|156
|38,871
|Other(2)
|4,536
|-
|-
|-
|547
|1,009
|67,058
|-
|73,150
|Total Consumer Lending
|$
|262,478
|$
|147,004
|$
|92,588
|$
|96,923
|$
|42,356
|$
|14,137
|$
|367,264
|$
|3,088
|$
|1,025,838
|Current period gross charge-offs
|$
|802
|$
|2,494
|$
|1,693
|$
|1,873
|$
|947
|$
|2,425
|$
|8,367
|$
|872
|$
|19,473
|Total Loans and Leases
|$
|1,806,056
|$
|1,067,419
|$
|1,031,315
|$
|1,888,340
|$
|1,923,019
|$
|3,773,221
|$
|2,794,869
|$
|28,290
|$
|14,312,529
|Current period gross charge-offs
|$
|803
|$
|3,326
|$
|2,468
|$
|2,420
|$
|1,354
|$
|5,225
|$
|8,428
|$
|872
|$
|24,896
__________________________
|(1)
|Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score (680 and above). As of December 31, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.
|(2)
|Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a“Pass” rating. As of December 31, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.
|(3)
|No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Table 14
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Income Statement Data:
|Net income
|$
|69,931
|$
|73,840
|$
|52,496
|$
|276,266
|$
|230,129
|Average total stockholders' equity
|$
|2,756,241
|$
|2,710,273
|$
|2,629,600
|$
|2,693,446
|$
|2,557,215
|Less: average goodwill
|995,492
|995,492
|995,492
|995,492
|995,492
|Average tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|1,760,749
|$
|1,714,781
|$
|1,634,108
|$
|1,697,954
|$
|1,561,723
|Average total assets
|$
|23,925,000
|$
|23,993,685
|$
|23,795,735
|$
|23,917,443
|$
|23,996,723
|Less: average goodwill
|995,492
|995,492
|995,492
|995,492
|995,492
|Average tangible assets
|$
|22,929,508
|$
|22,998,193
|$
|22,800,243
|$
|22,921,951
|$
|23,001,231
|Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)
|10.07
|%
|10.81
|%
|7.94
|%
|10.26
|%
|9.00
|%
|Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|15.76
|%
|17.08
|%
|12.78
|%
|16.27
|%
|14.74
|%
|Return on average total assets(1)
|1.16
|%
|1.22
|%
|0.88
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.96
|%
|Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|1.21
|%
|1.27
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.00
|%
|As of
|As of
|As of
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Balance Sheet Data:
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|2,769,365
|$
|2,733,921
|$
|2,617,486
|Less: goodwill
|995,492
|995,492
|995,492
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|1,773,873
|$
|1,738,429
|$
|1,621,994
|Total assets
|$
|23,955,252
|$
|24,098,728
|$
|23,828,186
|Less: goodwill
|995,492
|995,492
|995,492
|Tangible assets
|$
|22,959,760
|$
|23,103,236
|$
|22,832,694
|Shares outstanding
|122,689,256
|123,719,585
|126,422,898
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|11.56
|%
|11.34
|%
|10.98
|%
|Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|7.73
|%
|7.52
|%
|7.10
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|22.57
|$
|22.10
|$
|20.70
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|14.46
|$
|14.05
|$
|12.83
__________________________
|(1)
|Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
