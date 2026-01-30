LGI Homes Announces New Community In The Modesto, California Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHAFTER, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the upcoming release of its newest community in the Modesto, California area, Monte Vista Collection. Monte Vista Collection offers homebuyers exceptional value for a newly constructed home in a peaceful, family-friendly neighborhood.

Monte Vista Collection is located near Turlock, which is known for its friendly atmosphere and strong sense of community. Monte Vista residents will enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, from feeding the ducks at Donnelly Park to attending the fair at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. For the dining and shopping aficionados, Downtown Turlock is filled with unique shops and local eateries and is located less than 10 minutes from Monte Vista Collection. With easy access to Highway 99, residents are a short drive from Yosemite National Park, the Bay Area, and other area attractions in Modesto.

LGI Homes will offer a collection of five spacious floor plans at Monte Vista Collection, ranging from 1,335 with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms to 2,411 square feet with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Each new home includes open layouts, chef-inspired kitchens, private owner suites and large laundry rooms. Every home at Monte Vista Collection includes LGI Homes' CompleteHome PlusTM package, providing a wide array of high-quality upgrades at no additional cost. These upgrades include stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, modern cabinetry, energy efficient features and integrated smart home technology. Four of the five floor plans debut as brand-new designs, marking their first time being built. The community will offer exclusively single-story homes, with select floor plans featuring three car garages.

“We are delighted to introduce the Monte Vista Collection community. These thoughtfully designed homes have over $50,000 of included upgrades that come at no cost to the buyer. We are also including the energy saving solar system in the purchase price of the home,” said Chris Kelly, Regional President of LGI Homes.

Homes at Monte Vista Collection are now available from $599,900. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 301-1877, or visit LGIHomes/MonteVistaCollection

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

