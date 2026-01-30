Polaryx Therapeutics Announces Approval To List Common Stock On Nasdaq

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARAMUS, NJ, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaryx Therapeutics (“Polaryx” or the“Company”) a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, disease-modifying therapies for rare, pediatric lysosomal storage disorders (“LSDs”), today announced that shares of the Company's common stock have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol“PLYX”. Shares of Polaryx common stock are expected to commence trading on or about February 2, 2026.

“We are excited and honored to have been approved for a direct listing on Nasdaq,” said Alex Yang, Polaryx's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“This direct listing on one of the world's leading stock market exchanges represents an important opportunity for Polaryx to reach a broad class of investors who share our dedication to delivering family-friendly therapies for pediatric patients fighting devastating rare orphan LSDs. It comes at a particularly important time in our development as we plan to launch SOTERIA, our single arm, open-label Phase 2 trial. This trial will assess our lead drug candidate PLX-200's safety, tolerability, and clinical activity for multiple LSD indications to effectively address the tremendous unmet need in a basket trial design.”

Maxim Group LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Polaryx in connection with the direct listing. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP served as Nevada counsel.

The Company also announced plans to launch a new Investor Relations section on its website . This dedicated section will serve as a central resource for stockholders, featuring information such as stock information, press releases, stockholder meetings, FAQs, and more.

About Polaryx Therapeutics

Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for rare orphan lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx seeks to deliver safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Our approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs. Our small molecule drug candidates share similar modes of action that have been demonstrated to address lysosomal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and neuronal loss in our validated animal models that closely mimic human clinical phenotypes. Our most advanced product candidate, PLX-200, targets several LSDs and we intend to launch SOTERIA, a Phase 2 basket trial, which may validate PLX-200's safety and efficacy. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: Polaryx's clinical development plans for PLX-200, including the timing for initiation of the SOTERIA trial. Words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“objective,”“intend,”“should,”“could,”“can,”“would,”“expect,”“believe,”“design,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“develop,”“plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Polaryx believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Polaryx's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC)), many of which are beyond the company's control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility, expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Polaryx's clinical trials; expectations regarding the timing, completion and outcome of Polaryx's clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Polaryx's Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, filed with the SEC on January 27, 2026 and subsequent disclosure documents Polaryx may file with the SEC. Polaryx claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Polaryx expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

