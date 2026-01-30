Shubhangi Atre Says Actors Can Never Be 'Best Friends' Due To Competition And Insecurities

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Television actress Shubhangi Atre, popular as Angoori Bhabhi from the superhit sitcom 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai', has opened up about how no actor can ever have a best friend from within the industry, stating that it is a space driven largely by competition and insecurities.

Speaking on the talk show Honestly Why Not, Shubhangi shared her honest perspective and explained that while actors often form close bonds during a show, those connections usually change once the project or the shoot comes to an end.

During the conversation, Shubhangi said,“There is no concept of a best friend here. There is a lot of competition and insecurities. When a show is going on, you become good friends, but once it ends, everyone moves on and you start a new journey.”

She added,“I think that's the best part of being an actor, you explore the world and you explore yourself. So there is no idea of best friends, but as long as we are working together, we become like a family.

The actress was further asked if she ever got into an argument with a co-star and immediately had to shoot an important scene with the same actor

Shubhangi, had a hearty laughter and said,“Yes, it has happened that you do have disagreement or a fight, and then you have to do the next scene with the same person even when you don't feel like it. But I still do it because I am in my character. It's my work and I love my work. I love the camera, and more than anything, I enjoy what I do.”

Shubhangi further emphasised on how am actor needs to be extremely professional and how personal emotions often need to be set aside to deliver performances with sheer honesty.

For the uninitiated, Shubhangi Atre has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost two decades. She rose to massive popularity with Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, where her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi became a household favourite for 10 years. Before that, Shubhangi made her mark with the television show Kasturi, where she essayed the lead role and starred opposite Karan Patel.

–IANS

rd/