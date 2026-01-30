Rajasthan: ISI Agent Accused Of Leaking Sensitive Information Arrested In Pokhran

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 30 (IANS) The Intelligence Wing of the Rajasthan Police has arrested a local youth from the Pokhran area of Jaisalmer district for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar, while addressing the media, said that the accused has been charged with transmitting sensitive and strategically important information related to the Indian Army to handlers across the border.

ADGP Kumar said that the arrest follows sustained surveillance and intelligence inputs indicating increased espionage activity by Pakistani agencies in the border areas of Rajasthan.

“Acting on these inputs, Rajasthan Intelligence initiated a focused technical and human intelligence operation, which ultimately led to the identification of the suspect. Continuous monitoring of anti-national elements is being carried out across the state,” he said.

ADGP Kumar pointed out that during this process, the activities of Jhabararam, son of Bhana Ram, aged 28, a resident of Nedan village under Sankra police station limits in Pokhran, were found to be suspicious.

“Subsequent technical analysis revealed that he was in regular contact with Pakistani intelligence handlers through various social media platforms. Interrogation and forensic examination of the accused's mobile phone uncovered disturbing details,” he said.

ADGP Kumar said that Jhabararam was lured into the espionage network through a honeytrap and financial inducements.

“In exchange for money, he allegedly shared confidential information related to Indian Army movements and installations. Investigators further revealed that the accused provided the One-Time Password (OTP) of a SIM card registered in his name to Pakistani handlers. This SIM card was then used to activate WhatsApp, which became a key communication channel for conducting anti-national activities,” he said.

ADGP Kumar said that after preliminary confirmation, Jhabararam was brought to the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur, where he was jointly questioned by Rajasthan Police Intelligence, Military Intelligence, and other central security agencies.

ADGP Kumar pointed out that following the corroboration of evidence, the Rajasthan Intelligence Agency registered a case under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and formally arrested the accused on Friday, January 30.

“Further investigation is ongoing to identify additional links and assess the extent of the information compromised,” ADGP Kumar added.