Avicanna Announces Medical Cannabis Real World Evidence Results And Publication

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prospective observational study reports improvements in pain-related outcomes, mental health measures, and quality of life among patients using physician-authorized medical cannabis in the Canadian Journal of Pain

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the“Company”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, today announced the publication of results from an investigator-led Medical Cannabis Real-World Evidence (MCRWE) study conducted through the MyMedi platform. The study led by Dr. Hance Clarke, Director of Pain Services at University Health Network (UHN), and has been published in the peer-reviewed Canadian Journal of Pain.

The prospective, observational study evaluated patient-reported outcomes among individuals with chronic pain receiving physician-authorized medical cannabis in routine clinical practice. The study reflects a health-care provider-supervised model of medical cannabis use and was supported by multiple clinicians and medical institutions across Canada. The study was led by Dr. Hance Clarke at the University Health Network (UHN) and supported by several other clinicians and medical institutions.

“While the term 'medical cannabis' is widely used, this study specifically evaluated outcomes among patients using medical cannabis under the supervision of a health-care provider,” said Dr. Hance Clarke, Principal Investigator and Clinician at UHN.“Among chronic pain patients who remained on an authorized medical cannabis product at six months, improvements were observed in pain severity, pain interference, and several health-related outcomes. These findings support the potential role of medical cannabis in selected patients as indicated by preliminary real-world data, while highlighting the importance of clinician involvement in monitoring efficacy, safety, and ongoing patient outcomes”.

Study Results Summary

The publication reports findings from a cohort of chronic pain patients enrolled in a prospective, observational study assessing patient-reported outcomes over a 24-week follow-up period. Outcomes were measured using validated assessment tools commonly employed in pain and mental health research.

The observational results demonstrated statistically significant improvements from baseline in measures of pain interference and pain intensity, as well as improvements in validated measures of anxiety, depressive symptoms, and overall quality of life over the 24-week observation period. While the magnitude of change did not meet established minimal clinically important difference thresholds, the observed directional improvements are consistent with findings reported in existing real-world and clinical literature. The results underscore the need for further placebo-controlled randomized trials to better define optimal dosing strategies, formulations, and routes of administration for medical cannabis.

The full study is available in the Canadian Journal of Pain.

Scientific and Clinical Significance

“This first peer-reviewed publication from our real-world evidence platform represents an important milestone,” said Karolina Urban, PhD, Executive Vice President of Scientific and Medical Affairs at Avicanna.“High-quality, prospective real-world data can play a critical role in complementing randomized clinical trials, informing clinical practice, and supporting the responsible integration of cannabinoid-based medicines into evidence-based care. As regulatory frameworks evolve globally, physician-supervised models and rigorous data generation will be increasingly important to advancing the field.”

Study Background and Ongoing Enrollment

The study was implemented through the MyMedi platform and Avicanna provided patient support services, and clinical and data infrastructure required for large-scale real-world evidence research. Avicanna's scientific and medical teams supported platform operations, education, and data coordination, without influencing clinical decision-making or patient care.

The MCRWE study is ongoing, with continued patient recruitment under the leadership of Dr. Clarke. Participants have been enrolled across seven Canadian provinces, with support from multiple medical institutions. The study is designed to evaluate patient-reported outcomes associated with medical cannabis use, including pain, sleep, anxiety, depression, and epilepsy, using validated assessment tools over a 24-week follow-up period. Secondary objectives include the assessment of changes in concomitant medication use. Additional information regarding the MCRWE study is available at . Inquiries may also be directed to the study coordinator at 416-340-4800 ext. 4251 or....

About Avicanna:

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products and formulations for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development leading to the commercialization of more than thirty proprietary, evidence-based finished products and supporting four commercial stage business pillars.



Medical Cannabis formulary (RHO PhytoTM):



Medical cannabis care platform (MyMedi):



Pharmaceutical pipeline:

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (Aureus Santa MartaTM):



SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

Stay Connected

For more information about Avicanna, visit our website or contact Ivana Maric by email at....

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as,“may”,“would”,“could”,“will”,“likely”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend”,“plan”,“forecast”,“project”,“estimate”,“outlook” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated April 11, 2025, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.