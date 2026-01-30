Bonaccord Capital Partners Named 2025 Middle Market GP Stakes Firm Of The Year By GP Stakes News

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX) (the“Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, and Bonaccord Capital Partners (“Bonaccord”), a private equity firm focused on providing growth capital and strategic support to middle-market private markets sponsors, are pleased to announce that Bonaccord has been named 2025 Middle Market GP Stakes Firm of the Year by GP Stakes News.

“We congratulate Bonaccord on being named 2025 Middle Market GP Stakes Firm of the Year by GP Stakes News,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“Bonaccord has continued to build momentum through a disciplined investment approach and strong alignment with its partner sponsors, and its success reflects the benefits of our platform's differentiated middle market focus.”

“We are honored to accept this award from GP Stakes News,” said Ajay Chitkara, Bonaccord Managing Partner.“This recognition underscores the strength of our mid-market partner sponsor relationships and the collective commitment our team brings to delivering long-term value across the middle market private markets ecosystem.”

About the GP Stakes News Awards

The GP Stakes News Awards recognize firms and individuals across the GP stakes ecosystem. The inaugural 2025 awards featured 23 categories and received hundreds of nominations and thousands of votes over a one-month voting period. Participation spanned professionals across every major fund, bank, and law firm active in the GP stakes market. Winners were selected based on votes submitted during the awards process.

About P10

P10 (NYSE: PX) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. P10 invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. P10's products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit .

About Bonaccord Capital Partners

About GP Stakes News

GP Stakes News is a leading source of news, analysis, and data on the GP Stakes industry. It covers the growing and dynamic market for GP stakes transactions, delivering deal alerts, industry insights, and other related content to help market participants stay informed and ahead of the curve.

