Further To The Notice Dated 23 January Regarding The 10:1 Share Split For The Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (VIRBTCP), There Has Been A Potential Adjustment Event.
|ETP name
|Ticker
|Split Ratio
|Last day of trading with old ISIN
|First day of trading with new ISIN
|Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP
|VIRBTCP
|10:1
|January 30, 2026
|February 2, 2026
Press contact
Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)
+46 70 073 45 64
Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.
With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.
Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at .
Attachment
Virtune AB (Publ)_30012026_en
