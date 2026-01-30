Further To The Notice Dated 23 January Regarding The 10:1 Share Split For The Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (VIRBTCP), There Has Been A Potential Adjustment Event.

The share split will not affect the total value of investors' holdings, and no action is required from investors.

Under the share split, each existing share of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP will be split into ten (10) new shares. As a result, the NAV per share will be reduced by a factor of ten. The total value of each investor's holding will remain unchanged, as the increase in the number of shares will be fully offset by the corresponding decrease in NAV per share.

As a consequence of the Potential Adjustment Event, the following changes to the Final Terms will be required (the“Amendments”):



New ISIN (SE0027598038)

New outstanding number of securities (for each outstanding security, holders will receive 10 new securities as a result of the share split).

New WKN (A4ARC3) New issue price

The final terms reflecting above changes will be available as of February 2, 2026.

Product information



ETP: Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP

Bloomberg code: VIRBTCP SS

Ticker: VIRBTCP

Settlement currency: SEK

Exchanges: Nasdaq Stockholm, Deutsche Börse Xetra Trading currencies: SEK, EUR

Security identifiers:



Old ISIN: SE0025012032

New ISIN: SE0027598038

Old WKN: A4AN8F New WKN: A4ARC3



