Incorrect Intrinsic Value (Indre Værdi)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lysaker, 30 January 2026 With reference to Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers of UCITS units, we hereby notify that incorrect intrinsic values were reported on 27 January for Storebrand Global Solutions as detailed below:

Symbol Fund name Price date Time Correct IV Reported IV Deviation (error) STIGS Storebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5) 27.01.2026 P0905 1 909,48 1 945,07 1,83 % STIGS Storebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5) 27.01.2026 P0935 1 909,76 1 945,36 1,83 % STIGS Storebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5) 27.01.2026 P1005 1 909,16 1 944,75 1,83 % STIGS Storebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5) 27.01.2026 P1035 1 907,70 1 943,26 1,83 % STIGS Storebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5) 27.01.2026 P1105 1 907,33 1 942,88 1,83 % STIGS Storebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5) 27.01.2026 P1135 1 907,62 1 943,18 1,83 % STIGS Storebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5) 27.01.2026 P1205 1 906,28 1 941,82 1,83 % STIGS Storebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5) 27.01.2026 P1235 1 907,05 1 942,60 1,83 % STIGS Storebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5) 27.01.2026 P1305 1 905,96 1 941,49 1,83 % STIGS Storebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5) 27.01.2026 P1335 1 903,94 1 939,43 1,83 %

The incorrect reporting was due to miscalculations at the fund's management company, Storebrand Asset Management AS. The procedure for notifying the members of the Stockbrokers' Association of the error has been initiated.

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612

