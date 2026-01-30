Round Of Political Consultations Between Qatar, Georgia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tbilisi, Georgia: The 4th round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the State of Qatar and Georgia was held on Friday in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

The Qatari side was headed by HE Secretary General of the Ministry of foreign affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Georgian side was headed by HE Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Khvtisiashvili.

During the round of consultations, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

The round of consultations was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Georgia Ali bin Yousef Al Mulla, HE Director of the European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Fahad bin Mohammed Kafoud, and the accompanying delegation.