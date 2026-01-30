Uzbekneftegaz Turns To China's CNPC Expertise For Gas Production Growth

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekneftegaz plans to apply the experience of China's CNPC in introducing advanced technologies aimed at boosting natural gas production, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The matter was addressed during a working visit by a delegation of specialists from Uzbekneftegaz, which was organized at the direction of the company's management, to the Oil and Gas Technology Research Institute, one of the leading research centers within CNPC's oil and gas sector.

The institute is dedicated to advancing and implementing cutting-edge technological solutions for oil and gas production in the field, and it brings together a diverse team of professors, researchers, and highly skilled professionals.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation thoroughly examined several key technologies, including those for reinjecting flare gas into production systems, utilizing plunger lift systems to remove liquids that accumulate at the bottom of wells, and applying surfactants to improve production efficiency.

CNPC is one of the world's largest energy corporations, specializing in high-tech projects for the extraction and processing of hydrocarbons both in China and abroad. The company's market capitalization stands at over $200 billion.