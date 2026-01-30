Kremlin Confirms Trump's Request To Refrain From Strikes On Kyiv Until February 1

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Peskov told reporters about this, Ukrinform reports, citing the BBC Russian service.

“[US President Donald] Trump did indeed make a personal request [to Putin] to refrain from strikes on Kyiv to create favorable conditions for negotiations for a week until February 1,” Peskov said.

When asked whether Putin had agreed to Trump's request, Peskov replied:“Yes, of course, it was a personal request from Trump.”

The Kremlin spokesman declined to comment further on the matter.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had agreed not to shell Ukrainian citie during a week of extreme cold weather.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, responding to a question about whether an energy truce had been established for the coming week, said that this issue had been raised during talks in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24 by the American party, but that there had been no“direct agreements” with Russia on this matter.

Zelensky: Ukraine has no official information about agreements between Trump and Putin in Alaska

“If Russia heard the signal from the American side the same way we did, then we will surely have some kind of result and will be able to evaluate it. There are no secrets here. There was no direct dialogue, no direct agreements on this between us and Russia,” he said.