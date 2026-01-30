Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police Receive Over 2,000 Reports Of Bomb Threats Across Ukraine

2026-01-30 07:06:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the National Police press service, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, on January 30, starting at 09:30, mass emails began arriving at the electronic addresses of government authorities, local self-government bodies, educational institutions, enterprises, organizations, banking institutions, entertainment venues, and other facilities, claiming that their buildings had been mined.

As of 12:10, police units had received more than 2,000 bomb threat reports in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions, as well as in the city of Kyiv.

The National Police said that nearly 30% of the reports have already been checked by officers, and no threats were confirmed at those sites.

Checks at the remaining locations are ongoing.

Read also: Reports of mass mining investigated in Zaporizhzhia and Kamianets-Podilskyi

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 30 bomb threat reports were received regarding a number of sites in the capital, including government institutions, educational facilities, and enterprises.

