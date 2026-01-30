Police Receive Over 2,000 Reports Of Bomb Threats Across Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the National Police press service, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, on January 30, starting at 09:30, mass emails began arriving at the electronic addresses of government authorities, local self-government bodies, educational institutions, enterprises, organizations, banking institutions, entertainment venues, and other facilities, claiming that their buildings had been mined.

As of 12:10, police units had received more than 2,000 bomb threat reports in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions, as well as in the city of Kyiv.

The National Police said that nearly 30% of the reports have already been checked by officers, and no threats were confirmed at those sites.

Checks at the remaining locations are ongoing.

Reports of mass mining investigated in Zaporizhzhia and Kamianets-Podilskyi

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 30 bomb threat reports were received regarding a number of sites in the capital, including government institutions, educational facilities, and enterprises.