Russian Troops Increase Pressure On Vovchansk And Nearby Settlements, Says Tregubov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on television by Victor Tregubov, Head of the Communications Department of the Joint Forces Task Force, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“This is a rather difficult sector, where the enemy has a significant numerical advantage, which they are trying to exploit,” Tregubov said.

According to him, the enemy actively used the period when frozen rivers were not a significant obstacle to movement.

“Given that the rivers were still frozen for some time and did not pose as much of an obstacle as before, the enemy took full advantage of this period,” he said.

Tregubov said that Ukrainian units in Vovchansk are holding the southern and eastern outskirts of the city, while Russian troops are trying to cross the river from the north.

According to Tregubov, the enemy has also attempted to bypass Ukrainian positions in the Vovchanski Khutory area.

“I can say the same about the Russians' attempts to bypass Vovchanski Khutory,” added the representative of the Joint Forces Task Force.

Meanwhile, he stressed that despite the destruction of the city, the Ukrainian military is doing everything possible to hold back the enemy.

“Everything is being done to prevent the enemy from advancing and to inflict as much damage on them as possible, to exterminate as many enemies as possible,” Tregubov concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the front line yesterday, January 29, in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian unit 17 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Tykhe, and in the direction of Fyholivka, Ternove, Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Hryhorivka, and Kolodiazne.

Illustrative photo