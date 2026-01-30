Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky: Russia Shifts Attacks From Energy Sites To Logistics

2026-01-30 07:06:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this on Telegram following a special coordination call on the situation in the regions, according to Ukrinform.

“There were no strikes on energy facilities last night, but yesterday afternoon our energy infrastructure in several regions was hit. We are now observing a shift by the Russian army toward strikes on logistics,” Zelensky said following the call.

According to him, drone strikes on residential areas in cities are also continuing.

“Furthermore, a ballistic missile was used against the Kharkiv region – warehouses belonging to a civilian production facility were damaged, and this is an American company. In Zaporizhzhia,“shaheds” struck one of the city's districts. FPV-drone attacks on Kherson, on cities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and especially on Nikopol are continuing almost around the clock. The situation remains difficult in the border areas of the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions,” the President noted.

Read also: Kremlin confirms Trump's request to refrain from strikes on Kyiv until February 1

As Ukrinform previously reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed not to shell Ukrainian cities for a week during extreme cold weather.

Zelensky said yesterday that energy security was discussed during talks in the UAE and expressed hope that the agreements would be honored.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

UkrinForm

