In Kupiansk, About 50 Russian Soldiers Blocked In One Of Neighborhoods, Says Tregubov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on a television broadcast by Victor Tregubov, Head of the Communications Department of the Joint Forces Task Force, in response to a question about the Russian Federation's 122nd Motorized Rifle Regiment, Ukrinform's correspondent reported.

“When people talk about the regiment, they imagine that there is a whole regiment there, but there are only about 50 people. These 50 people are in one specific neighborhood, a neighborhood of high-rise buildings, a little north of the city center,” Tregubov said.

According to him, the Ukrainian troops are using tactics of gradual elimination of the enemy to avoid their own losses.

“No one particularly wants to clear it out like in American movies, running directly through the floors, but they are destroying them gradually,” he said.

Tregubov stressed that the Russian unit is in a hopeless situation.

“The Russians there are objectively doomed, because the enemy cannot bring people to them in any way, the enemy cannot evacuate them,” he stressed.

According to the Joint Forces Task Force representative, ammunition supplies are minimal.

“They are supplying them with ammunition directly using drones that fly into the windows of those same high-rise buildings,” Tregubov clarified, adding that a significant number of such drones are being shot down.

He also suggested that Russian troops may have been misinformed about the real situation around the city.

“Most likely, the fact that they are not surrendering is a result of them imagining that there may still be Russians around the city, when in fact there are no Russians left around the city,” Tregubov explained.

Commenting on the situation in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, he stressed that there is no fighting there.

“There are no Russians in the settlements beyond Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, and only beyond these settlements does the 'gray zone' begin,” Tregubov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, 12 Russian attacks took place on the Kupiansk front over the past day, January 29. Defense forces repelled assaults in the Borivska Andriivka area and toward Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoosynove.