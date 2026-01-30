Azerbaijan Confirms Its Airspace Will Not Be Used For Military Operations Against Iran

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's airspace and territory will not be used by any country to conduct military operations against neighboring Iran, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated during a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Azernews reports.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan has consistently highlighted the importance of all parties refraining from actions or rhetoric that could create instability in Iran or its surrounding region.

He specifically underscored that Azerbaijan will never allow its airspace or territory to be used by any state to launch military operations against Iran or any other country.

