National Judokas To Compete At Int'l Belgian Judo Open

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani athletes will participate in the 2026 International Belgian Judo Open, to be held from January 31 to February 1, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

A total of 31 judokas (17 men and 14 women) will represent the country across 14 weight categories.

The men's team includes Babarahim Mirzayev, Murad Muradli, Murad Aliyev, Farid Garayev (all in the 60 kg category), Huseyn Allahyarov, Yashar Najafov, Tofiq Mammadov (all in the 66 kg category), Kamran Suleymanov and Abil Yusubov (both in the 73 kg category), Jasur Ibadli and Mehdi Abbasov (both in the 81 kg category), Ali Gazimammadov and Zelim Tchkayev (both in the 90 kg category), Davud Namazli and Nihad Shikhalizade (both in the 100 kg category), and Ramazan Ahmadov and Jamal Feyziyev (both in the +100 kg category).

In the women's competition, the team includes Shefaq Hamidova and Diana Tchkayeva (both in the 48 kg category), Konul Aliyeva, Chinare Sadygova, Aydan Veliyeva, Gultac Mammadaliyeva, and Leyla Aliyeva (all in the 52 kg category), Ulviyya Bayramova (57 kg), Fidan Alizade and Nargiz Hajiyeva (both in the 63 kg category), Aytac Gardashkhanli and Sudabe Agayeva (both in the 70 kg category), Narmin Amrli (78 kg), and Madina Kaisinova (+78 kg).

The athletes will be led by head coach of the men's national team Slavko Tekic, head coach of the junior boys' team Rustem Alimli, coach of the women's national team Amina Abdellatif, and coach of the junior girls' team Imamverdi Mammadov.

The men's competitions will take place in Vise, while the women will compete in Herstal.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.