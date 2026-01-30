Azerbaijani Banks Report $318Mln Net Dollar Inflow Amid Growing Confidence In Manat
In 2025, Azerbaijani banks attracted approximately $318.2 million more in cash US dollars from the population than they sold, marking the largest reverse cash dollar flow recorded since 2005, Azernews reports.Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment