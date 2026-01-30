Potibaku Express Block Train Set To Streamline Cargo Transport Between Georgia, Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On January 30, a launch ceremony for the Poti–Baku express block train was held at the Port of Poti in Georgia, with the participation of the senior management of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Georgian Railways JSC.

As reported by Azernews, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) announced that the event highlighted the strategic importance of the new express service. It was noted that the service will allow cargo owners to save not only time but also costs related to the storage of cargo and empty containers at terminals.

The block train operating on the Poti–Baku route will connect Black Sea ports with Azerbaijan's ports and terminals. At the same time, it offers a simplified logistics solution, enabling cargo owners to receive containers between Poti and Baku and vice versa at fixed times without delays.

Georgia and Azerbaijan are actively cooperating to enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor and attract additional cargo flows. In this context, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov, who is on a visit to Tbilisi, met yesterday with Georgia's Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani and General Director of Georgian Railways JSC Lasha Abashidze.

During the meeting, particular attention was paid to the official launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway and the opportunities for increasing cargo turnover along this route, within the broader framework of bilateral cooperation in railway transport. It was noted that Georgian Railways will carry out cargo transportation on the Marabda-Kartsakhi railway section.

The main rail transport between the two countries is conducted via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line. Of the railway's total length of approximately 850 kilometers, 504 kilometers pass through the territory of Azerbaijan, 263 kilometers through Georgia, and 79 kilometers through Turkiye.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway significantly reduces delivery times for cargo transported from China to Europe compared to maritime routes. The railway, which contributes to regional stability and security, is expected to carry up to 5 million tons of cargo at the initial stage, 17 million tons at the second stage, and even larger volumes thereafter.

Constructed along the historic Silk Road, the project enhances the region's transport attractiveness and facilitates access to European and global markets for Central Asian countries - including Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan - as well as Afghanistan. It plays an important role in the development, integration, and expansion of their trade and economic relations.