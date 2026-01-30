MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) WildBrain Announces Conference Call for Its Fiscal 2026 Q2 Financial Results

January 30, 2026 7:00 AM EST | Source: WildBrain Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - WildBrain Ltd. (TSX: WILD) (" WildBrain " or the " Company "), a global leader in family entertainment, will report its Fiscal 2026 Q2 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, and hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, February 12, 2026, during which Company management will discuss the results.

To listen by phone, please dial 1-833-752-5599 in North America (toll free) or +1 647-258-0576 internationally (tolls apply). If dialing in, please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.

Replay will be available at the above link or by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in North America (toll free) or +1 412-317-0088 internationally (tolls apply), until February 19, 2026, using access code 6771886.

The audio and transcript will also be archived on WildBrain's website approximately three business days following the call.

Investors: Kathleen Persaud – VP, Investor Relations, WildBrain

+1 212-405-6089

Media: Shaun Smith – Sr. Director, Global Communications & Public Relations, WildBrain

+1 416-977-7230

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. A leader in 360° franchise management-spanning Content Creation, Audience Engagement and Global Licensing-our mission is to cultivate and grow love for our own and partner brands through exceptional entertainment experiences. Home to such franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi, we produce such acclaimed series as The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, Camp Snoopy, Teletubbies Let's Go!, Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, Sonic Prime and Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City. With a library of approximately 14,000 half-hours, our shows reach kids and families everywhere, including on our YouTube network, which has generated more than 1.7 trillion minutes of watch time. Our consumer products licensing arm, WildBrain CPLG, represents our own and partner brands in every major territory worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, WildBrain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.







