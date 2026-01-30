MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CanPR Reports Financial Results for Q2 2026

January 30, 2026 7:00 AM EST | Source: CanPR Technology Inc.



Net Profit for six months ended November 30, 2025 was $727,490 compared to a Net Loss of $2,217,101 for the six-months ended November 30, 2024

Building opportunities within Canada to help reskill newcomers with the current job market availability CanPR AI Agent Trek has crossed the user base to 35,000+ users

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) (" CanPR " or the " Company "), a leading Canadian technology-enabled immigration service provider, today announced its consolidated financial and operational results for the three months ended November 30th, 2025 (" Q2 2026 ").

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF CANPR FOR Q2 2026 (All dollar amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated):



Revenue of $1,593,178, a 7.5 per cent increase year over year driven by the acquisition of immigration clients and an increase of additional services and products used across the CanPR platform (revenue for three months ended November 30, 2024 (" Q2 2025 ") was $1,481,976).

Gross profit of $1,145,882, a 29.40 per cent increase year over year (gross profit for Q2 2025 was $885,540).

Net Profit for Q2 2026 of $365,568 compared to a Net Loss of $371,890 in Q2 2025, an increase of $737,458 in Net Profit year over year.

Gross profit of $2,571,953 for six-months ended November 30, 2025 (" YTD 2026 ") - a 67.6 per cent increase year over year (gross profit for six months ended November 30, 2024 (" YTD 2025 ") was $1,534,390). Net Profit for YTD 2026 of $727,490 compared to a Net Loss of $2,217,101 in YTD 2025, an increase of $2,944,591 in Net Profit year over year.

Akshat Soni, CEO and Director of the Company, provided the following quote: "Q2 2026 marked a strong quarter for CanPR as we delivered continued revenue growth, meaningful margin expansion, and a return to profitability, reflecting the strength of our platform and the disciplined execution of our strategy. As we expand our product offerings and scale our operations, we are equally focused on building the right board and management team to support long-term growth."

BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS OF CANPR FOR Q2 2026:



Trek - CanPR's Generative AI Agent: Trek has continued to scale rapidly and has now grown to over 35,000+ users, recording more than 250,000+ sessions to date. Trek has evolved into a fully deployed AI companion designed to simplify and support the newcomer journey. In its next phase of development, CanPR will further enhance Trek with advanced capabilities, including the introduction of a voice-enabled AI agent, allowing users to interact more naturally and access real-time guidance. SmartCV: The platform has been revamped to help individuals connect with employers, access tailored job opportunities, and enhance their skills through targeted upskilling programs. From improving French language proficiency to refining resumes and interview readiness, SmartCV now provides newcomers with the tools they need to secure meaningful employment and advance their careers in Canada. By bridging the gap between talent and opportunity, SmartCV continues to empower newcomers to build stronger, more sustainable futures.

The full financial statements for the three and six months ended November 30th, 2025 and corresponding Management Discussion & Analysis are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

Visit to learn more and follow CanPR on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 1,000,000 app installs. For more information on CanPR, visit .

For more information contact:

CANPR Technology Ltd.

Akshat Soni

CEO and Director

647-692-3846

...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (together "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Specific forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding Trek's expansion beyond immigration assistance to include AI-driven job support services; plans to help users identify employment opportunities, prepare for interviews, and connect directly with employers; expectations regarding the continued growth and doubling of the Trek user base; statements about SmartCV's evolution and its ability to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity; the Company's vision of combining immigration technology with employment integration; expectations about creating a complete, end-to-end experience for newcomers; and statements regarding empowering newcomers with supported pathways to long-term success in Canada.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. These statements are based on certain assumptions, including but not limited to: the continued stability and predictability of Canadian immigration policies and programs; maintenance of current or increased immigration levels by the Canadian government; continued market adoption of digital and AI-powered immigration services; the Company's ability to successfully develop and deploy new platform features and services; availability of sufficient capital and resources for platform development and expansion; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and general economic conditions remaining favorable for newcomers seeking employment in Canada.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company.

Among key factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include, without limitation: changes to Canadian immigration policies, programs or requirements, including Express Entry and other pathways; reduction in immigration levels or processing delays; increased competition from other immigration service providers or AI-powered platforms; technology and cybersecurity risks, including data breaches, system failures, or AI model errors; regulatory risks related to data privacy and protection, particularly regarding the use of AI and handling of sensitive personal information; the Company's ability to scale its technology infrastructure to support user growth; dependence on key personnel, including technical and management teams; risks related to the integration of employment services with immigration services; changes in newcomer settlement patterns, preferences, or economic integration challenges; general economic conditions and labor market dynamics in Canada; availability of financing for continued operations and growth; potential liability for immigration advice or employment matching services; changes in regulatory requirements for immigration consultants or employment services; and currency fluctuation risks related to international operations. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors affecting the Company, please refer to the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the three and six months ended November 30, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ at .

The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: CanPR Technology Inc.