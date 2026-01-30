MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Helio Corporation Completes Prototype Assembly of QSRM Device Under NASA Phase II SBIR Program

Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company") today announced the successful completion of prototype assembly for its QuasiStatic Release MechanismTM (QSRMTM), developed under a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant, secured in May 2025, from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The QSRMTM prototype-a device designed to provide near-zero shock actuation for spacecraft, CubeSats, and large optical systems-will now enter a planned series of tests and validations as Helio advances the technology toward commercial readiness. NASA SBIR Phase II awards support in-depth development of R&D ideas whose feasibility has been established in Phase I. Detailed information on the Company's QSRMTM Phase I award can be found at , the Company's QSRMTM Phase II award can be tracked at , and general SBIR award details are available at .

Mechanical release mechanisms are critical components in spaceflight systems across civil, commercial, and defense applications. The QSRMTM is a next-generation release mechanism engineered to produce negligible shock upon actuation, addressing a long-standing industry challenge. The Company anticipates broad applicability for the QSRMTM in improving deployment reliability for sensitive electronics, optical payloads, avionics, sensors, and other shock-sensitive hardware used in flight environments. By significantly reducing shock loads during release events, the QSRMTM aims to lower mission risk, reduce system-level design constraints, and decrease overall mission costs.

"Completing assembly of the QSRMTM prototype represents a significant milestone for Helio and underscores our technology-driven growth strategy," said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "Our track record within the NASA SBIR program demonstrates our ability to convert early-stage innovation into viable prototypes while leveraging non-dilutive funding to strengthen long-term shareholder value."

Helio has established a strong performance history within the NASA SBIR program. To date, the Company has received approximately $530,000 in Phase I funding and $2,371,000 in Phase II funding, for total SBIR awards of approximately $2,900,000, all obtained on a non-dilutive basis.

Management believes this funding strategy supports long-term shareholder value by advancing technology development while minimizing equity dilution. As the QSRMTM progresses through testing into development, Helio intends to evaluate customer adoption opportunities across government and commercial space markets, and to pursue potential strategic collaborations. The Company views the QSRMTM program as a representative example of its broader strategy: leveraging government-backed R&D programs to accelerate innovation, reduce development risk, and build a scalable portfolio of aerospace technologies capable of driving revenue growth over time.

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.







