403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indian FM Meets Arab League Chief, Ministers Ahead Of India-Arab Fms Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met on Friday, Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmad Aboul Gheit, and a few ministers in New Delhi ahead of the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi tomorrow.
Jaishankar posted on his official X account that he held wide ranging conversation with Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit about cooperation and strengthening it across various domains. The Indian minister also exchanged views on the recent developments in the region.
Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of State of Palestine Varsen Aghabekian Shahin and exchanged views on the Gaza Peace Plan and regional developments.
Both the sides reviewed development cooperation and agreed on initiatives to take it forward.
Indian External Affairs Minister also discussed cooperation in health, sports, infrastructure and capacity building with Foreign Minister of Comoros, Mbae Mohamed.
Earlier, Kuwait Ambassador to India Meshal Mustafa Al-Shemali said that a Kuwait delegation headed by the Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, will participate in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
Experts from the Arab Affairs and Asian Affairs departments of the Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also participate in the event.
The Ambassador affirmed the importance of strengthening Arab-Indian relations built on historical, cultural, and civilizational ties and the importance of further cementing the ties to build a bright future for the Arab and Indian peoples. (end)
atk
Jaishankar posted on his official X account that he held wide ranging conversation with Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit about cooperation and strengthening it across various domains. The Indian minister also exchanged views on the recent developments in the region.
Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of State of Palestine Varsen Aghabekian Shahin and exchanged views on the Gaza Peace Plan and regional developments.
Both the sides reviewed development cooperation and agreed on initiatives to take it forward.
Indian External Affairs Minister also discussed cooperation in health, sports, infrastructure and capacity building with Foreign Minister of Comoros, Mbae Mohamed.
Earlier, Kuwait Ambassador to India Meshal Mustafa Al-Shemali said that a Kuwait delegation headed by the Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, will participate in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
Experts from the Arab Affairs and Asian Affairs departments of the Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also participate in the event.
The Ambassador affirmed the importance of strengthening Arab-Indian relations built on historical, cultural, and civilizational ties and the importance of further cementing the ties to build a bright future for the Arab and Indian peoples. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment